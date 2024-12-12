Man found dead after Drumbeg house fire

A man has died following a house fire in Drumbeg.

Emergency services – including police and the fire service – were called to the property on Poldarroch Road at around 4.20pm on Wednesday following reports of a blaze.

Police have now confirmed a man was found dead at the scene.

A spokesperson for the force said the death is currently being treated as unexplained, and officers are investigating the circumstances.

The Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.20pm on Wednesday, December 11, we were called to a report of a fire at a property in Poldarroch Road, Drumbeg.

“Emergency services attended and the fire was put out by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“The body of a man was found within and next of kin are aware.

“The death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has also been contacted.