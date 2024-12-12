Highlands & Islands Man found dead after Drumbeg house fire Police say an investigation has been launched to "establish the full circumstances". By Graham Fleming December 12 2024, 1:10 pm December 12 2024, 1:10 pm Share Man found dead after Drumbeg house fire Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/highlands-islands/6649819/man-found-dead-after-drumbeg-fire/ Copy Link 0 comment A man has died after the incident. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson A man has died following a house fire in Drumbeg. Emergency services – including police and the fire service – were called to the property on Poldarroch Road at around 4.20pm on Wednesday following reports of a blaze. Police have now confirmed a man was found dead at the scene. Emergency services rushed to the scene. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson A spokesperson for the force said the death is currently being treated as unexplained, and officers are investigating the circumstances. The Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.20pm on Wednesday, December 11, we were called to a report of a fire at a property in Poldarroch Road, Drumbeg. “Emergency services attended and the fire was put out by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service. The fire took place in Drumbeg, Sutherland. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson “The body of a man was found within and next of kin are aware. “The death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.” The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has also been contacted.
