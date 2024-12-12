Emotional Aberdeen mum doing everything she can to find missing cockapoo

Aurelie Petitclerc’s cherished dog, Isla, went missing in July near Durris Forest.

The three-year-old cockapoo was last seen near the Durris mast, close to Stonehaven.

Since then, Aurelie, 43, has been doing everything she can to bring home her pet, with more than 2,000 posters put out, a trapping team, and several volunteers helping the worried owner.

A Facebook group, where Aurelie posts updates or information on Isla, has amassed over 1200 followers.

Everyone involved hopes that Isla can be returned home to Aurelie, her husband Marc, 43, and their sons Noam, 12, and Leo, 10.

Aberdeen dog owner desperate for return of cockapoo

Aurelie and her family are originally from France, moving to the UK 15 years ago.

After a previous stint in the Granite City, they returned four years ago, and since then Isla has become a much-loved member of the family.

Aurelie said: “It’s awful. I am so close to my dog, and it has been a long time now. We were on holiday and she was staying with a friend in Durris. My guess is Isla and my friends dog smelled a rabbit. Unfortunately, Isla never came back.

“Nothing like this has ever happened before. She is a cockapoo, and they are naturally very clingy. We were in the South of France so we headed back as soon as we could.”

“The volunteers that have helped me have been amazing.

“There have been a lot of dogs that have gone missing in the area. I think people are quite concerned with this.

“If anyone spots anything or hears barking in the forest we try to change the areas where cameras are set up to match this.”

What are the next steps in the search for Isla?

Aurelie said: “I’m working endlessly to try and find her. The trapping team are aware of her, and they are just waiting on a sighting.

“They can use thermal cameras or trays with food to lead her to a trap.

“We left clothes with our scent on them near where she was lost. The car was parked there and left open too. We even were barbecuing in the area to try and bring her back.”

Aurelie, who works as a chiropractor, believes there’s a possibility Isla is no longer in the forest.

She said: “Someone could have found her already. Hopefully, if someone has Isla and they are reading this, they would release her back to us. We just want her back and on track.”

If you see Isla

The Facebook group where information is posted about Isla can be found here.

To contact Aurelie with information call 07415882272 or 07881854735.

Isla is described as having a golden-brown coat with a white patch on her front.

She has very specific features, with a pink nose and greeny-yellow eyes.

It’s important to remember that her hair will be much longer now and she will likely be very skinny.