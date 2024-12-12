Emotional Aberdeen mum doing everything she can to find missing cockapoo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Emotional Aberdeen mum doing everything she can to find missing cockapoo

Isla went missing back in July near Stonehaven.

By Jamie Sinclair
Isla was always by Aurelie's side. Image: Aurelie Petitclerc.
Aurelie Petitclerc’s cherished dog, Isla, went missing in July near Durris Forest.

The three-year-old cockapoo was last seen near the Durris mast, close to Stonehaven.

Since then, Aurelie, 43, has been doing everything she can to bring home her pet, with more than 2,000 posters put out, a trapping team, and several volunteers helping the worried owner.

A Facebook group, where Aurelie posts updates or information on Isla, has amassed over 1200 followers.

Everyone involved hopes that Isla can be returned home to Aurelie, her husband Marc, 43, and their sons Noam, 12, and Leo, 10.

The lost pooch was last seen near Durris Forest. Image: Aurelie Petitclerc.

Aberdeen dog owner desperate for return of cockapoo

Aurelie and her family are originally from France, moving to the UK 15 years ago.

After a previous stint in the Granite City, they returned four years ago, and since then Isla has become a much-loved member of the family.

Aurelie said: “It’s awful. I am so close to my dog, and it has been a long time now. We were on holiday and she was staying with a friend in Durris. My guess is Isla and my friends dog smelled a rabbit. Unfortunately, Isla never came back.

“Nothing like this has ever happened before. She is a cockapoo, and they are naturally very clingy. We were in the South of France so we headed back as soon as we could.”

“The volunteers that have helped me have been amazing.

“There have been a lot of dogs that have gone missing in the area. I think people are quite concerned with this.

“If anyone spots anything or hears barking in the forest we try to change the areas where cameras are set up to match this.”

Aurelie is desperate to see Isla again. Image: Aurelie Petitclerc.

What are the next steps in the search for Isla?

Aurelie said: “I’m working endlessly to try and find her. The trapping team are aware of her, and they are just waiting on a sighting.

“They can use thermal cameras or trays with food to lead her to a trap.

“We left clothes with our scent on them near where she was lost. The car was parked there and left open too. We even were barbecuing in the area to try and bring her back.”

Aurelie, who works as a chiropractor, believes there’s a possibility Isla is no longer in the forest.

She said: “Someone could have found her already. Hopefully, if someone has Isla and they are reading this, they would release her back to us. We just want her back and on track.”

If you see Isla

Isla the missing cockapoo. Image: Aurelie Petitclerc.

The Facebook group where information is posted about Isla can be found here.

To contact Aurelie with information call 07415882272 or 07881854735.

Isla is described as having a golden-brown coat with a white patch on her front.

She has very specific features, with a pink nose and greeny-yellow eyes.

It’s important to remember that her hair will be much longer now and she will likely be very skinny.

