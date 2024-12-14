Growing concern for 40-year-old skier missing from Aviemore

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highlands & Islands

Growing concern for 40-year-old skier missing from Aviemore

Sam Burns was last in contact on Friday morning while skiing alone in the Cairngorms.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Sam Burns, 40, missing from Aviemore
Sam is described as 5ft 10 inches in height, with short brown hair and of slim build. Image: Police Scotland

A 40-year-old man has been reported missing from Aviemore.

Officers are becoming “increasingly concerned” for Sam Burns, who was skiing alone in the Cairngorms yesterday morning.

He was last in contact with his friends around 11:30am on Friday, December 13.

The skier has since failed to return to his van parked within the Cairngorm Mountain car park.

Officers believe he planned to ski Y Gulley or Diagonal Gulley from the Cairngorm Plateau.

Sam Burns, 40, missing from Aviemore
Sam Burns is believed to be wearing either a bright blue or bright orange coloured jacket and a ski helmet. Image: Police Scotland

Sam is described as 5ft 10 inches in height, with short brown hair and of slim build.

He is thought to be wearing either a bright blue or bright orange coloured jacket and a ski helmet.

Growing concerned for missing Aviemore skier Sam Burns

Inspector Craig Johnstone said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Sam’s welfare and are keen to trace him as soon as possible.

“We believe he planned to ski Y Gulley or Diagonal Gulley from the Cairngorm Plateau.

“I would appeal to anyone who was on the Cairngorm Plateau or within Loch Avon Basin on Friday 13, December, 2024 and who may have seen Sam to get in touch and to anyone with information on his whereabouts to come forward as soon as possible.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 3438 of 13 December, 2024.”

