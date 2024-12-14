Growing concern for 40-year-old skier missing from Aviemore

A 40-year-old man has been reported missing from Aviemore.

Officers are becoming “increasingly concerned” for Sam Burns, who was skiing alone in the Cairngorms yesterday morning.

He was last in contact with his friends around 11:30am on Friday, December 13.

The skier has since failed to return to his van parked within the Cairngorm Mountain car park.

Officers believe he planned to ski Y Gulley or Diagonal Gulley from the Cairngorm Plateau.

Sam is described as 5ft 10 inches in height, with short brown hair and of slim build.

He is thought to be wearing either a bright blue or bright orange coloured jacket and a ski helmet.

Inspector Craig Johnstone said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Sam’s welfare and are keen to trace him as soon as possible.

“We believe he planned to ski Y Gulley or Diagonal Gulley from the Cairngorm Plateau.

“I would appeal to anyone who was on the Cairngorm Plateau or within Loch Avon Basin on Friday 13, December, 2024 and who may have seen Sam to get in touch and to anyone with information on his whereabouts to come forward as soon as possible.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 3438 of 13 December, 2024.”