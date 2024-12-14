‘Concerns growing’ for missing Dumbarton man last seen leaving Oban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highlands & Islands

‘Concerns growing’ for missing Dumbarton man last seen leaving Oban

Kristopher Ewing, 29, was last seen heading northbound on the A85 from Oban town centre around 4.30am on Saturday.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Kristopher Ewing is described as 6ft tall, of slim build, with short dark hair, a short dark beard and glasses. Image: Police Scotland

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for a missing Dumbarton man who was last seeing leaving Oban.

Kristopher Ewing, 29, was last spotted travelling on the A85, leaving Oban town centre heading northbound around 4.30am on Saturday, December 14.

He had previously been seen in the Crosslet Road area of Dumbarton.

Kristopher is described as 6ft tall, of slim build, with short dark hair, a short dark beard and glasses.

He has tattoos of a dragon and flowers on his left arm.

When last seen he was wearing black jogging bottoms, a black top and black Nike mesh trainers.

Kristopher Ewing has tattoos of a dragon and flowers on his left arm. Image: Police Scotland

He has access to his car, a blue Vauxhall Corsa, registration CK56NNY.

He has connections to Dumbarton and Alexandria, however, is known to travel up North.

Inspector Mooney said: “Concerns are now growing for Kristopher’s welfare and it is important that we make sure he is safe and well.

“He was last seen travelling on the A85 leaving Oban town centre heading northbound around 4.30am on Saturday, 14 December, 2024.

“We are asking people to look out for him and let us know if you see him, his vehicle or know where he might be.

“We would also appeal to Kristopher himself to get in touch and let us know he is alright.”

Anyone who can help is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 1266 of 14 December, 2024.

