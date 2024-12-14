‘Concerns growing’ for missing Dumbarton man last seen leaving Oban

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for a missing Dumbarton man who was last seeing leaving Oban.

Kristopher Ewing, 29, was last spotted travelling on the A85, leaving Oban town centre heading northbound around 4.30am on Saturday, December 14.

He had previously been seen in the Crosslet Road area of Dumbarton.

Kristopher is described as 6ft tall, of slim build, with short dark hair, a short dark beard and glasses.

He has tattoos of a dragon and flowers on his left arm.

When last seen he was wearing black jogging bottoms, a black top and black Nike mesh trainers.

He has access to his car, a blue Vauxhall Corsa, registration CK56NNY.

He has connections to Dumbarton and Alexandria, however, is known to travel up North.

Growing concerns for missing Dumbarton man

Inspector Mooney said: “Concerns are now growing for Kristopher’s welfare and it is important that we make sure he is safe and well.

“He was last seen travelling on the A85 leaving Oban town centre heading northbound around 4.30am on Saturday, 14 December, 2024.

“We are asking people to look out for him and let us know if you see him, his vehicle or know where he might be.

“We would also appeal to Kristopher himself to get in touch and let us know he is alright.”

Anyone who can help is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 1266 of 14 December, 2024.