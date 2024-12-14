Body found in search for missing Aviemore skier

A body has been found in the search for missing Aviemore skier Sam Burns.

The 40-year-old was last heard from by his friends at around 11:30am on Friday during a solo skiing trip in the Cairngorms.

Officers became ‘increasingly concerned” for his welfare after he failed to return to his van, parked at Cairngorm Mountain.

This morning, police issued an appeal for information, eager to trace Mr Burns.

Police find body in search for skier

However, they have now confirmed a body was found in the Cairngorms around 11am this morning.

While formal identification is yet to take place, Mr Burns’s family have been informed of the discovery.

A statement, posted on social media reads: “Around 11am on Saturday, December 14, the body of a man was found in the Cairngorms.

“Formal identification is yet to take place, but the family of 40-year-old missing man Sam Burns has been informed.

“There do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances, and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”