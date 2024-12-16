Stornoway Superdrug claim ‘human error’ after saying it would open on Sunday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stornoway Superdrug claim ‘human error’ after saying it would open on Sunday

Islanders thought Superdrug was following in the footsteps of Tesco who started Sunday opening last month.

By Louise Glen
Superdrug in Stornoway
Superdrug Stornoway will not be opening on Sundays. Image: Googlemaps.

Superdrug has said it never had plans to open on Sundays in Stornoway, despite earlier indicating it would be open this weekend.

The health and beauty retailer had initially placed a notice on its door saying it would open on December 22 between noon and 4pm.

But, a spokesperson for Superdrug said it was “human error” the notice was posted in the window of the shop – and there were never any plans to open.

‘Human error’ led to notice being placed in Stornoway Superdrug

It is understood that in the past few days, staff in Stornoway’s Superdrug had placed a notice in the window of its shop outlining its opening hours in the run-up to Christmas.

But, hours later shopworkers put up a notice to confirm it was not opening.

The initial opening hours were planned to open the Superdrug on Sunday, December 22 between noon and 4 pm.

There were no plans to open the cosmetics store on Francis Street on any other Sunday.

Tesco store in Stornoway
Tesco in Stornoway started opening on Sundays in November. Image: Google Maps.

Many jumped to the conclusion that Superdrug was following in the footsteps of the Tesco in Stornoway.

Controversially the supermarket giant decided to open its doors on a Sunday in the Western Isles capital in November.

Nearly 200 people protested against the decision at a public meeting last month.

It has caused a heated debate among locals that other businesses would follow suit.

But it turns out, Superdrug had never intended to open on a Sunday, and the notice was put up in the shop in “error”.

A spokeswoman for Superdrug said: ‘The Superdrug Stornoway store has no plans to open on a Sunday.

“The sign displayed was put up in human error and this has now been rectified.

“We apologise for any confusion or distress this may have caused.”

