Stornoway Superdrug claim ‘human error’ after saying it would open on Sunday

Superdrug has said it never had plans to open on Sundays in Stornoway, despite earlier indicating it would be open this weekend.

The health and beauty retailer had initially placed a notice on its door saying it would open on December 22 between noon and 4pm.

But, a spokesperson for Superdrug said it was “human error” the notice was posted in the window of the shop – and there were never any plans to open.

‘Human error’ led to notice being placed in Stornoway Superdrug

It is understood that in the past few days, staff in Stornoway’s Superdrug had placed a notice in the window of its shop outlining its opening hours in the run-up to Christmas.

But, hours later shopworkers put up a notice to confirm it was not opening.

The initial opening hours were planned to open the Superdrug on Sunday, December 22 between noon and 4 pm.

There were no plans to open the cosmetics store on Francis Street on any other Sunday.

Many jumped to the conclusion that Superdrug was following in the footsteps of the Tesco in Stornoway.

Controversially the supermarket giant decided to open its doors on a Sunday in the Western Isles capital in November.

Nearly 200 people protested against the decision at a public meeting last month.

It has caused a heated debate among locals that other businesses would follow suit.

But it turns out, Superdrug had never intended to open on a Sunday, and the notice was put up in the shop in “error”.

A spokeswoman for Superdrug said: ‘The Superdrug Stornoway store has no plans to open on a Sunday.

“The sign displayed was put up in human error and this has now been rectified.

“We apologise for any confusion or distress this may have caused.”

