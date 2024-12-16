Inverness housebuilder to erect new Highland homes amid rental crisis

Inverness housebuilder Tulloch Homes has pledged to build new properties in the Highlands.

The new deal with Highland Housing Alliance (HHA) will create 31 rental homes in Inverness and Conon Bridge.

HHA chief executive Gail Matheson insists there is “still a long way to go” in order to meet the market’s demands.

The news follows a £15 million deal between Tulloch Homes and HHA to create 75 mid market rent (MMR) homes.

Construction of 23 new homes at The Maples in Inverness is under way. Tulloch Homes will complete the properties by spring 2026.

Meanwhile in Conon Bridge, HHA will take handover of eight homes, which will be available in September 2025.

Need for new Highland rental homes

Ms Matheson believes there has been a need for new rental homes in the Highlands for a long time.

HHA will celebrate its 20th anniversary next year and she is also hoping the deal will add to its “positive impact” on the region’s rental market.

Ms Matheson said: “The need for new rental homes across the Highlands is by no means a new conversation.

“There is still a long way to go to address the imbalance between demand and supply.

“However, we are pleased to continue our partnership with Tulloch Homes which is proving a real success.

“Next year, HHA will celebrate its 20th anniversary and we’re proud to see the positive impact we have made across the Highland rental market within that period, supporting hundreds of local people to find a home.

“MMR plays an important fixture in Scotland’s housing mix and should be recognised for the integral role it could play in improving the nation’s housing challenge.”

The latest deal is supported by funding from the Scottish Government, Highland Council, and the Highland City Region Deal.

Tulloch Homes to create new rental homes in Inverness and Conon Bridge

Last week, Tulloch Homes completed the latest 14 MMR homes at The Maples and handed them over the HHA.

This included the non-profit organisation’s 500th MMR property.

Tulloch Homes managing director Kieran Graham said: “Tulloch Homes and HHA are vital partners in meeting the ambitious housing targets across the Highlands.

“By collaborating, we are making significant progress toward this goal.

“The Maples is a prime example of a development that caters to a wide demographic, offering a variety of housing tenures.

“Next year marks our 100th year of building new homes in the Highlands.”

Tulloch Homes has delivered 764 new homes to Inverness and Mr Graham also believes The Maples “will make positive and lasting impact for generations”.