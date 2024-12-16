Inverness housebuilder to erect new Highland homes amid rental crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Inverness housebuilder to erect new Highland homes amid rental crisis

Highland Housing Alliance warns there is "still a long way to go" to address demand in the region.

By Alex Banks
The Maples development in Inverness. Image: Big Partnership
The Maples development in Inverness. Image: Big Partnership

Inverness housebuilder Tulloch Homes has pledged to build new properties in the Highlands.

The new deal with Highland Housing Alliance (HHA) will create 31 rental homes in Inverness and Conon Bridge.

HHA chief executive Gail Matheson insists there is “still a long way to go” in order to meet the market’s demands.

The news follows a £15 million deal between Tulloch Homes and HHA to create 75 mid market rent (MMR) homes.

Construction of 23 new homes at The Maples in Inverness is under way. Tulloch Homes will complete the properties by spring 2026.

Meanwhile in Conon Bridge, HHA will take handover of eight homes, which will be available in September 2025.

Need for new Highland rental homes

Ms Matheson believes there has been a need for new rental homes in the Highlands for a long time.

HHA will celebrate its 20th anniversary next year and she is also hoping the deal will add to its “positive impact” on the region’s rental market.

Ms Matheson said: “The need for new rental homes across the Highlands is by no means a new conversation.

“There is still a long way to go to address the imbalance between demand and supply.

Gail Matheson, chief executive at HHA, said there is an imbalance in demand and supply in the Highland rental market.

“However, we are pleased to continue our partnership with Tulloch Homes which is proving a real success.

“Next year, HHA will celebrate its 20th anniversary and we’re proud to see the positive impact we have made across the Highland rental market within that period, supporting hundreds of local people to find a home.

“MMR plays an important fixture in Scotland’s housing mix and should be recognised for the integral role it could play in improving the nation’s housing challenge.”

The latest deal is supported by funding from the Scottish Government, Highland Council, and the Highland City Region Deal.

Tulloch Homes to create new rental homes in Inverness and Conon Bridge

Last week, Tulloch Homes completed the latest 14 MMR homes at The Maples and handed them over the HHA.

This included the non-profit organisation’s 500th MMR property.

Tulloch Homes managing director Kieran Graham said: “Tulloch Homes and HHA are vital partners in meeting the ambitious housing targets across the Highlands.

“By collaborating, we are making significant progress toward this goal.

Tulloch Homes managing director Kieran Graham is “proud” to be delivering new rental properties in Inverness. Image: Big Partnership

“The Maples is a prime example of a development that caters to a wide demographic, offering a variety of housing tenures.

“Next year marks our 100th year of building new homes in the Highlands.”

Tulloch Homes has delivered 764 new homes to Inverness and Mr Graham also believes The Maples “will make positive and lasting impact for generations”.

Conversation