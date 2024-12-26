6 of the biggest social media influencers from Oban and the Hebrides

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Highlands & Islands

6 of the biggest social media influencers from Oban and the Hebrides

We list the some of the top Instagram, Tik Tok and YouTube stars from across the region.

TV star Banjo Beale opens up about his love of Mull.
Banjo Beale has a huge online following. Image: Banjo Beale/Banijay UK/DSP/BBC
By Louise Glen

Local influencers from Oban and the Hebrides are gaining international attention by sharing their idyllic lifestyles with a global audience.

Using platforms like TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram, these personalities are spreading their message and captivating followers worldwide.

Several of the region’s top influencers have built large followings across social media, showcasing the charm and beauty of life in the Hebrides and beyond.

Here’s a look at some of the most prominent influencers from Oban and the Hebrides who are making a name for themselves in the digital world.”

The Hebridean Baker

The Hebridean Baker on a mountain top
Coinneach MacLeod, the Hebridean Baker, has enjoyed international success. Image: Susie Lowe.

Who? Coinneach MacLeod AKA The Hebridean Baker is the ‘best-selling Scottish cookbook author 2021 & 2022′ and ‘second best porridge-maker in the world’.

@hebrideanbaker

Isle of Skye Shortbread #hebrideanbaker

♬ Ril-Set: The Ril from Holt / The Ril from Skjerkholt / Far from Home – Aly Bain & Tellef Kvifte & Leiv Solberg & Henning Sommerro & Hanne Kjersti Yndestad

The TikTok sensation – who was born and raised in the Isle of Harris – has racked up 268,000 followers by posting regular content as he travels the world, sharing the culture and heritage of his Hebridean home.

His posts on TikTok alone have gained more than 3.6 million likes.

The Highland Hutter

Who? Peter MacQueen, also known by his Gaelic name Padruig, is well-known for his work on BBC Alba.

His new TV show Cu Leis Thu/ A Pup for Padruig is all about Scottish breeds of dogs.

Born and raised in Oban, he is the proud owner of a West Highland white terrier, Flòraidh.

Peter MacQueen Highland Hutter
Padruig or Peter MacQueen is a keen hutter and is the owner of a fine wee dog. Image: Peter MacQueen/ Instagram.

Padruig has 12.5k followers on Instagram, and 10.5k on TikTok posting content about huts, family, Floraidh and his love of Scotland.

The Digger Girl

Who? The Digger Girl is the online name of Amy Underwood, a plant operator from Dalmally near Oban who works in the construction industry:

Amy works for her family business and operates a variety of machines, including a Kubota 8-tonne mini excavator.

She shares her experiences in the construction industry on social media, challenging traditional gender stereotypes and promoting blue-collar careers.

Amy has over 480,000 followers worldwide and has signed a partnership deal with Hyundai Construction Equipment Europe.

You can follow The Digger Girl on YouTube.

Banjo Beale

Banjo Beale on Mull.
Banjo Beale. Image: Banijay UK/DSP/BBC.

Who? Banjo Beale is an Australian Interior Designer based on the Isle of Mull.

He is the author of Wild Isle Style, star of BBC TV series Designing the Hebrides and host of Scotland’s Home of the Year.

Banjo came to prominence as the winner of Interior Design Masters, hosted by comedian and presenter Alan Carr.

​The popular designer has 125,000 followers on Instagram, while on Facebook he has 9,000 followers.

He describes himself as living on a cheese farm as a “farmer’s wife”.

S0mhairle

Who? With an online name that means Summer Warrior, S0mhairle or Sorley Johnston is an outdoors kind of guy who shares walks from the Isle of Skye and beyond.

His content is often hilarious and always of interest to hillwalkers, Gaelic speakers and people interested in Scotland.

He is a Gaelic speaker who learned at Sabhal Mòr Ostaig, after doing an advanced higher in the language at high school.

Somhairle or Sorley Johnson is a social media influencer.
Somhairle says he is happiest when he is outdoors. Image: S0mhairle/ Instagram.

He encourages people to write, text and speak Gaelic, as well as sharing his love of the outdoors.

S0mhairle says he likes “being outside and Gaelic”.

He has 7,780 followers on Instagram, and 62,500 followers on TikTok with more than 3.2 million likes.

Living the Skye Life

Living the Skye Life on Skye. The couple are in a boat near Carbost.
Living the Skye Life are fishers and foragers of food. Image: Livingtheskyelife/ YouTube.

Who? Willie Scott, Sarah Percy and pups Jack Spaniels and Nori are on their biggest adventure yet – moving from suburban Fife to a tiny cottage on the Isle of Skye.

Willie is a musician, and Sarah is an artist, under the name shewalksshepaints.

They live at Carbost in a remote cottage.

The couple share their life on social media, showing how they provide for themselves on the island.

 

Living the Skye Life has 13,000 followers on Facebook, and 67,000 on YouTube.

Have you signed up for our Oban and Hebrides newsletter?
Every week our Oban-based reporter Louise Glen curates the best news in the area.
Sign up here for local news straight to your inbox.

Conversation