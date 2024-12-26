6 of the biggest social media influencers from Oban and the Hebrides

Local influencers from Oban and the Hebrides are gaining international attention by sharing their idyllic lifestyles with a global audience.

Using platforms like TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram, these personalities are spreading their message and captivating followers worldwide.

Several of the region’s top influencers have built large followings across social media, showcasing the charm and beauty of life in the Hebrides and beyond.

Here’s a look at some of the most prominent influencers from Oban and the Hebrides who are making a name for themselves in the digital world.”

The Hebridean Baker

Who? Coinneach MacLeod AKA The Hebridean Baker is the ‘best-selling Scottish cookbook author 2021 & 2022′ and ‘second best porridge-maker in the world’.

The TikTok sensation – who was born and raised in the Isle of Harris – has racked up 268,000 followers by posting regular content as he travels the world, sharing the culture and heritage of his Hebridean home.

His posts on TikTok alone have gained more than 3.6 million likes.

The Highland Hutter

Who? Peter MacQueen, also known by his Gaelic name Padruig, is well-known for his work on BBC Alba.

His new TV show Cu Leis Thu/ A Pup for Padruig is all about Scottish breeds of dogs.

Born and raised in Oban, he is the proud owner of a West Highland white terrier, Flòraidh.

Padruig has 12.5k followers on Instagram, and 10.5k on TikTok posting content about huts, family, Floraidh and his love of Scotland.

The Digger Girl

Who? The Digger Girl is the online name of Amy Underwood, a plant operator from Dalmally near Oban who works in the construction industry:

Amy works for her family business and operates a variety of machines, including a Kubota 8-tonne mini excavator.

She shares her experiences in the construction industry on social media, challenging traditional gender stereotypes and promoting blue-collar careers.

Amy has over 480,000 followers worldwide and has signed a partnership deal with Hyundai Construction Equipment Europe.

You can follow The Digger Girl on YouTube.

Banjo Beale

Who? Banjo Beale is an Australian Interior Designer based on the Isle of Mull.

He is the author of Wild Isle Style, star of BBC TV series Designing the Hebrides and host of Scotland’s Home of the Year.

Banjo came to prominence as the winner of Interior Design Masters, hosted by comedian and presenter Alan Carr.

​The popular designer has 125,000 followers on Instagram, while on Facebook he has 9,000 followers.

He describes himself as living on a cheese farm as a “farmer’s wife”.

S0mhairle

Who? With an online name that means Summer Warrior, S0mhairle or Sorley Johnston is an outdoors kind of guy who shares walks from the Isle of Skye and beyond.

His content is often hilarious and always of interest to hillwalkers, Gaelic speakers and people interested in Scotland.

He is a Gaelic speaker who learned at Sabhal Mòr Ostaig, after doing an advanced higher in the language at high school.

He encourages people to write, text and speak Gaelic, as well as sharing his love of the outdoors.

S0mhairle says he likes “being outside and Gaelic”.

He has 7,780 followers on Instagram, and 62,500 followers on TikTok with more than 3.2 million likes.

Living the Skye Life

Who? Willie Scott, Sarah Percy and pups Jack Spaniels and Nori are on their biggest adventure yet – moving from suburban Fife to a tiny cottage on the Isle of Skye.

Willie is a musician, and Sarah is an artist, under the name shewalksshepaints.

They live at Carbost in a remote cottage.

The couple share their life on social media, showing how they provide for themselves on the island.

Living the Skye Life has 13,000 followers on Facebook, and 67,000 on YouTube.

