Highlands & Islands

Man showed up at Oban hospital in taxi with serious injuries after ‘attack’

The incident was reported to police.

By Louise Glen
Mossfield Stadium in Oban.
A man was seriously injured in an attack in the Mossfield area of Oban. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

A 55-year-old man was treated for serious injuries in Oban hospital at the weekend, following a disturbance in the town.

Staff at Lorn and Islands Hospital made a report to the police about the man after he was taken to the hospital in a taxi on Sunday night.

The man’s current condition is unknown.

The incident that led to the man’s injuries was in the Mossfield area of Oban, also known as the White City, understood to be on Mossfield Avenue.

It is understood the incident was an assault.

Oban was like ‘Glasgow city centre’

Eyewitnesses said it was like “Glasgow city centre” with the emergency response to the incident.

One man, who did not want to be named, said: “We were all woken up by police in the area.

“There were inquiries made at houses near to the incident.”

Another woman said: “There was a huge police presence in the area, so we were all wondering what had happened.

“I hope the man recovers from this attack.

“You just don’t think these sorts of things would happen here in the White City.”

A police spokesperson said: “Around 2.10am on Monday, 16 December, 2024, we received a report of a 55-year-old man at Lorn and Islands Hospital, Oban, with serious injuries following a disturbance in the Mossfield area of Oban.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

We have asked the Scottish Ambulance Service if they were asked to attend the incident.

