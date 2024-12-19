Oban taxi boss who was addicted to painkillers says Cannabis prescription ‘changed his life’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Oban taxi boss who was addicted to painkillers says Cannabis prescription ‘changed his life’

James Strachan 'was at his lowest' until he started taking the medicine.

By Louise Glen
James Strachan standing by a window in his Dunbeg home.
James Strachan is from Dunbeg near Oban. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

An Oban business owner says he has gone from being “all over the place” to living his best life, all thanks to a medical cannabis prescription.

For the past three years, James Strachan, 28, has dealt with health conditions including bipolar disorder and anxiety thanks to the help of his GP and a private cannabis clinic.

Mr Strachan, who owns Lorn Taxis, gets a prescription for medical cannabis from Curaleaf, a legal clinic based in the UK, with a clinic in Scotland.

Mr Strachan, who lives in Dunbeg, said: “Some years ago I injured my knee badly, and I could not get any relief from the pain.

“I’d become addicted to painkillers and found myself using six, eight, and then 10 and 12 heavy tablets every single day. I was all over the place.”

‘I didn’t go out of the house for weeks on end’

Because of the pain, and his underlying health conditions of bipolar disorder, panic disorder, insomnia and anxiety, Mr Strachan found it difficult to get any relief.

cannabis
Cannabis is a class B drug in Scotland. Image: Shutterstock.

He continued: “At that time I had tried everything. Antidepressants and anxiety tablets didn’t work, in fact, they made me feel worse.

“I was not able to sleep because of the pain I was in.

“In the past, I had been offered relaxation tapes to listen to and was asked to look at my breathing. I was at a very low point in my life and often felt that life was not worth living.

“I didn’t go out of the house for weeks on end. At one point I had not left the house for six weeks.”

He continued: “Eventually my friends told me I needed to try something else. I was wrecking my body with painkillers, which led to the use of illegal drugs.

“One of them said ‘you are using all these things to self-medicate’. It was like a light went on in my head.

“But when you are in pain you reach for anything that is going to try and kill that pain.”

After speaking to his GP, it was suggested Mr Strachan speak to Curaleaf.

‘It was a simple process’

“To be honest it was a relief that someone was taking me seriously and they were talking to me about it honestly and openly,” he said.

“It was like lifting a massive burden on me.

“It was made easier because my GP was very supportive of what I was doing.”

“Cannabis has changed my life for the better.”

Cannabis is a class B drug in Scotland and is categorised in the same group as amphetamines and ketamine.

The Scottish Government has taken a more progressive approach to cannabis compared to the rest of the UK, but it remains illegal for recreational use.

A spokesman for Curaleaf said: “‘Many people are still not aware that medical cannabis is legal in the UK, but we provide care to thousands of patients across the UK at Curaleaf Clinic.

“Patients may be eligible for medical cannabis if they have a chronic condition, which hasn’t responded to first-line treatments.

“The most common conditions include chronic pain, mental health conditions, and neurological disorders.

“People can check their eligibility and subsequently arrange an appointment by going online to CuraleafClinic.com

