Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen labrador ends up on emergency drip after eating chocolate

Louise Ritchie was forced to rush Harvey to the vet for treatment.

By Michelle Henderson
Brown four-year-old Labrador Harvey pictured in the snow.
Four-year-old Labrador Harvey was rushed to the vets after eating chocolate at the family's home. Image: The Kennel Club.

An Aberdeen dog owner has highlighted the dangers of feeding chocolate to pets after her four-year-old labrador was left at risk of suffering kidney failure.

Louise Ritchie was forced to rush her labrador Harvey to the vet for emergency treatment after she made a grim discovery at their north-east home.

To her amazement, four-year-old Harvey had managed to sneak upstairs unseen to the family’s forbidden room when he quickly found some chocolate.

The confectionary belonged to Louise’s daughter; a Christmas gift yet to be devoured.

Upon making her way upstairs, Louise found a single chocolate, sparking panic concerning Harvey’s welfare.

Harvey rushed to vet after finding hidden chocolate

Speaking about the ordeal, Louise said: “My daughter had been given a couple of boxes of chocolate for Christmas. With amazing restraint, hadn’t yet eaten them.

“None of us knew what Harvey had been up to until the evidence was discovered all over the bedroom floor. Unfortunately, we had no idea of how much he had eaten, and at what time.”

Without a moment’s hesitation, she bundled Harvey into the car rushing him to the vet for emergency treatment.

Veterinary staff assessed his condition before placing him on a drip overnight due to the risk to his kidneys.

Louise collected him the next day but admits that he was “a bit quiet and feeling rather sorry for himself for a few days after.”

Luckily, Harvey has made a full recovery.

Dangers of chocolate to dogs

Chocolate can be extremely toxic to dogs.

According to the Kennel Club, chocolate contains theobromine, which is a chemical that is similar to caffeine. Dogs are particularly sensitive to theobromine and it can be poisonous to them in large enough amounts.

The level of toxicity depends on the type of chocolate, how much they ate, and the size of the dog.

Robin Hargreaves, Senior Veterinary Advisor for Agria Pet Insurance, explained the symptoms dog owners should look out for, saying: “Chocolate can be very dangerous to your dog.

“The risk will vary according to the amount and type of chocolate consumed and the weight of your dog.

“Symptoms can vary, but include sickness, upset or painful stomach, as well as excessive drinking, dribbling and fast breathing, even seizures, and can appear any time between four – 24 hours later.

“Owners who think their pets have ingested any chocolate should contact their vet for advice immediately. Don’t forget your dog can sniff out wrapped chocolate under the tree very easily.”

