A9 closed for over three hours after two vehicle crash south of Brora

A section of the A9 was closed for over three hours after a two car crash south of Brora.

Emergency services were called to the busy Highlands road at Doll around 6.10pm on Thursday, December 19.

Police Scotland attended and directed traffic after the long closure which caused long tailbacks on the A9.

However, the road re-opened at around 9.40pm the same night and traffic is now flowing as normal.

It is currently unknown if anyone has been injured.

A Police Scotland spokesperson, at the time, said: “Around 6.10pm we received a report of a crash involving two vehicles on the A9 between Brora and Golspie at Doll.

“Emergency services are in attendance and the road is closed. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use alternative routes.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.