Nairn TikTok ‘angel’ takes lonely neighbour out for Christmas lunch

A TikTok star from Nairn has been praised after taking her lonely neighbour out for Christmas lunch.

The neighbour, who has not been named, has spent the last seven Christmas Days alone and has not been out for dinner for 10 years.

But that all changed when Kirsty Aimee Campbell, originally from the Highlands, took him out for lunch at the Mini Grill Scottish Steakhouse on Bath Street in Glasgow.

The video has been viewed thousands of times.

The pair shared Christmas crackers and three courses of food.

Kirsty Aimee, who uses the handle @kctiktok93, and her neighbour were dressed up in their best clothes.

The neighbour was looking very smart in his shirt and tie and Berghaus raincoat.

Kirsty Aimee wore a faux fur coat and long black boots for the occasion.

The pair took a cab to and from the restaurant in Glasgow’s West End.

‘Well worth taking my 80-year-old neighbour out ‘

They had a starter of oysters, followed by a traditional Christmas Day meal and dessert.

Kirsty Aimee said on the TikTok post: “Well worth taking my 80-year-old neighbour out who hasn’t been out for dinner in 10 years and has spent Christmas by himself the last seven.”

Kirsty Aimee regularly posts content on her page about her travels and nights with her friends.

Sharing photos from her childhood in an earlier post she jokes that she is “Nairn’s next top model.”

Commenting on her video which has been viewed more than 2,000 times, Unlimited Creations said: “You are a beautiful human”.

Heather7963 wrote: “We take this kind of thing for granted, not realising other people can’t do it.

“I’m glad your neighbour has you to look out for him.”

Ross Helliwell715 wrote: “What a lovely thing to do … He will have that memory forever.”

Another user described it as the “true meaning of Christmas” calling Kirsty Aimee an “angel”.