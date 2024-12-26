GALLERY: Burghead Boxing Day Swimmers take the plunge into the Moray Firth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Moray

GALLERY: Burghead Boxing Day Swimmers take the plunge into the Moray Firth

The best snaps from the day at Burghead Harbour.

The annual Burghead Harbour swim 2024. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The annual Burghead Harbour swim 2024. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
By Jamie Sinclair & Heather Fowlie

Swimmers have once more braved the chilly Moray Firth to take part in Burghead’s annual Boxing Day dip.

The popular event raises cash for local charities and events, and this year money was earmarked for the Clavie, Burhead Parent Partnership, and towards an upgrade of the esplanade.

Our photographer Sandy McCook visited this year to capture the moment swimmers took the plunge into the water while they were cheered on by friends and family at the harbourside.

Can you spot yourself or a loved one in any of his images below?

The annual Burghead Harbour swim in aid of local charities.
The event took place in the Moray harbour this afternoon.
Thirty nine swimmers jumping in and swimming the width of the harbour entrance.
Many of the swimmers jumped off the harbour.
Here goes Santa!
A fantastic thrill for many!
All you need to do is jump!
Swimmers heading for the edge after their jump.
A great experience for all!
Hitting the water.
Almost there!
Bracing for hitting the water!
Taking a leap of faith.
Some unique costumes for the dip!
Cops and robbers!
Here she goes!
The Grinch made an appearance!
A thrilling experience.
The annual Burghead Harbour was a big success again this year.
Many spectators watched as loved ones jumped in the harbour. 
Scuba divers on scene.
Jumping together!
The annual boxing day event was a roaring success!

Conversation