GALLERY: Burghead Boxing Day Swimmers take the plunge into the Moray Firth

Swimmers have once more braved the chilly Moray Firth to take part in Burghead’s annual Boxing Day dip.

The popular event raises cash for local charities and events, and this year money was earmarked for the Clavie, Burhead Parent Partnership, and towards an upgrade of the esplanade.

Our photographer Sandy McCook visited this year to capture the moment swimmers took the plunge into the water while they were cheered on by friends and family at the harbourside.

Can you spot yourself or a loved one in any of his images below?