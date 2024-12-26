Moray GALLERY: Burghead Boxing Day Swimmers take the plunge into the Moray Firth The best snaps from the day at Burghead Harbour. The annual Burghead Harbour swim 2024. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson By Jamie Sinclair & Heather Fowlie December 26 2024, 4:42 pm December 26 2024, 4:42 pm Share GALLERY: Burghead Boxing Day Swimmers take the plunge into the Moray Firth Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/moray/6657771/burghead-boxing-day-swim-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment Swimmers have once more braved the chilly Moray Firth to take part in Burghead’s annual Boxing Day dip. The popular event raises cash for local charities and events, and this year money was earmarked for the Clavie, Burhead Parent Partnership, and towards an upgrade of the esplanade. Our photographer Sandy McCook visited this year to capture the moment swimmers took the plunge into the water while they were cheered on by friends and family at the harbourside. Can you spot yourself or a loved one in any of his images below? The annual Burghead Harbour swim in aid of local charities. The event took place in the Moray harbour this afternoon. Thirty nine swimmers jumping in and swimming the width of the harbour entrance. Many of the swimmers jumped off the harbour. Here goes Santa! A fantastic thrill for many! All you need to do is jump! Swimmers heading for the edge after their jump. A great experience for all! Hitting the water. Almost there! Bracing for hitting the water! Taking a leap of faith. Some unique costumes for the dip! Cops and robbers! Here she goes! The Grinch made an appearance! A thrilling experience. The annual Burghead Harbour was a big success again this year. Many spectators watched as loved ones jumped in the harbour. Scuba divers on scene. Jumping together! The annual boxing day event was a roaring success!
