Dog found in Fort William taken to vets after owners didn’t come forward

A dog who was found in the Fort William area in the early hours of this morning has been taken to the vet after he was unclaimed by his owners.

The pooch was found in Kilmallie Road in Caol at 3am this morning, but after spending the day in the care of Police Scotland, he has been taken to a local vet.

Fort William police described the dog as becoming part of its team – but wanted to reunite him with his “pawrents”.

However, around 4.30pm today, and after a “full shift” with officers, they decided to hand over the dog into the care of the local vet.

In a post online, officers said: “This very good boy was found in the area of Kilmallie Road, Caol, Fort William about 0300 hours this morning December 26.

“As much he has become a part of the team, we’d love to reunite him with his pawrents ASAP.

“Please call 101 and quote incident 0400 of today if you have any information on this good boy.”

Later officers added: “After a shift at Fort William Police Station he has been left in the care of a local vet.”

In the comments section on Police Scotland’s Facebook page, many people said they would love to take the dog if he goes unclaimed.

Dozens of people have been tagged in a bid to find the dog’s owners.

Others said they hoped the dog had not been dumped in Fort William.

