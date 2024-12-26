Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin blasts 4-0 loss to Kilmarnock as ‘unacceptable’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin blasts 4-0 loss to Kilmarnock as ‘unacceptable’

Aberdeen's board have backed manager Thelin's bid to strengthen in the January window as a concerning crash in form continues with a 4-0 hammering by Kilmarnock.

By Sean Wallace
Kilmarnock's Innes Cameron (C) celebrates scoring to make it 3-0 against Aberdeen with teammates Bruce Anderson (L) and Lewis Mayo at Rugby Park. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin slammed the 4-0 hammering by Kilmarnock as “unacceptable” and warned there must not be a repeat this season.

Thelin did not hold back in his honest assessment of a dismal performance from the Reds as a damaging winless run extended to seven games.

The Swede said the Dons’ effort was not good enough as the Reds crashed to a humiliating loss at Rugby Park.

Struggling Aberdeen have taken just three points from the last possible 21 in the Premiership.

That crash in form has resulted in the Dons being toppled off second placed in the league table by Rangers.

Kilmarnock's Bruce Anderson celebrates scoring to make it 4-0 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Thelin said: “Our performance is not acceptable.

“How we competed with Kilmarnock was not good enough.

“The effort we made for each other is not good enough.

“Kilmarnock do their thing really well, but we have to compete much more.

“Hopefully, this was the worst performance for the season.

“You can win, lose or draw games – but not the way we did today with the effort we made for each other.

“It’s not good enough.

“You can get in a really bad run and we haven’t won for some games now. But at least you compete.

“Today Kilmarnock won every duel, they won every second ball and then it’s not easy to win games when you do that.”

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes urges his side during the 4-0 win against Aberdeen at Rugby Park.
Thelin takes responsibility for slump

Kilmarnock went ahead in the 19th minute when Kyle Vassell stabbed a shot beyond keeper Dimitar Mitov from close range.

Bulgarian international Mitov returned to the starting line-up having been ruled out of the previous three matches because of a hamstring injury.

David Watson made it 2-0 near the hour mark before late goals from substitutes Innes Cameron and Bruce Anderson piled on the misery for the Reds.

Thelin says it is on him to haul Aberdeen out of the nosedive in form.

Aberdeen's Duk slides in for a challenge with the keeper during the 4-0 loss to Kilmarnock at Rugby Park.
He said: “I’m a part of this, I’m the coach.

“We have to look ourselves in the mirror and do much, much better in the next game.

“We have to do our basic things much better than we did against Kilmarnock.

“Again, this is the second game in a row now when we look at how we cover each other.

“When we lose the first duel, who picks up the second?

“All these kind of things.

“We just need to stop and we have to go out and everybody has to do it.

“That’s the only way.”

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin on the touchline during the 4-0 loss to Kilmarnock at Rugby Park.
Thelin issues no repeat warning

Aberdeen are a pale imitation of the side that stormed to a 16 game unbeaten start to the season in all competitions, with 15 wins.

The conundrum for Thelin will be how to arrest this damaging crash in form and get back to the levels of earlier in the season.

The winter transfer window opens on January 1 and the Pittodrie board have confirmed Thelin will be backed in his bid to strengthen the starting XI.

Aberdeen are keen on signing Latvian international centre-back Kristers Tobers.

It is understood the Dons have submitted an offer for Tobers to the defender’s club, Grasshoppers of the Swiss Super League.

Latvia captain Tobers has been capped 37 times and can play as a centre-back or defensive midfielder.

Kilmarnock's David Watson celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Thelin said: “You can be frustrated if you’re performing well.

“You do everything really well and then you lose sometimes.

“Congratulations to the opponent but the way we performed against Kilmarnock and the effort is another thing.

“We can’t show this side of ourselves one more time.

“That’s not good enough.”

