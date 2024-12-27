Nairn charity shop to close due to soaring costs as founder fears greyhound rescue won’t ‘survive’ 2025

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nairn charity shop to close due to soaring costs as founder fears greyhound rescue won’t ‘survive’ 2025

Tia Greyhound and Lurcher fear they may need to cease operating due to soaring costs.

By Graham Fleming
The shop will be shutting due to "rising costs". Image: TIA
A Nairn charity shop is set to close after three years on the High Street as the future of the entire charity hangs in the balance.

Tia Greyhound and Lurcher Rescue director Deborah Rothery is unsure if her organisation – one of the biggest greyhound rescue charities in the UK – will “survive” 2025.

She’s being forced to close the charity’s Nairn shop next month in a bid to save costs, which have spiralled due to the cost of living, wage rises and shoplifting.

The charity can accommodate up to 60 vulnerable greyhound dogs. Image: TIA

A closing down sale will start on January 3 before the shop shuts its doors for good on January 4.

Deborah, known as Deb, founded the charity in Yorkshire 29 years ago and moved to Easter Hardmuir Farm in Auldearn in 2022.

Tia Greyhound and Lurcher Rescue now boasts 60 state-of-the-art kennels for greyhounds and lurchers, and recently expanded to help horses.

Fears for future of Tia Greyhound and Lurcher Rescue

Deborah, 60, told The Press and Journal: “Wages and national insurance have increased massively recently, which means I don’t know if we can keep the staff that we have got.

“We run on a really short team as it is, I’m not sure what we were supposed to do.

“I just hope that in 12 months time we aren’t having this same conversation about the charity in a wider sense.

“I don’t know if we are going to survive.

“Our insurance costs have trebled since last year, even with us downsizing to about a tenth of the size we used to be.

“I don’t know where the powers that be expect us to find that kind of money. It’s everything from the price of accountants, book-keeping and auditors. It’s all these things that people don’t see.”

She also added that the closure of the facility would be blow to the animals that the charity “works so hard” to help.

She said: “There is no charity with kennels like ours in the country, we need to keep it going but I’m not sure if we will, to be honest with you.

“I’ve been doing this 29 years now – it’s just shocking it really is.

‘If we have to close there will be a lot of greyhounds left in need’

“We are the biggest greyhound rescue in the country, so if we have to close then there will be a lot of greyhounds left in need.

“It’s a very stressful time for all of us here.”

The closure of the Tia shop was announced on social media earlier today.

The statement read: “It is with a very heavy heart that I post this today on behalf of Tia Greyhound and  Lurcher Rescue.

“Due to rising costs it is sadly no longer viable to keep the charity shop open.

“Thank you to everyone that was involved this year, including those that donated, purchased, volunteered and supported the Rescue and shop – you are all amazing.

“Donations for the animals can still be made at the farm.”

Conversation