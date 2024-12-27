Nairn charity shop to close due to soaring costs as founder fears greyhound rescue won’t ‘survive’ 2025

A Nairn charity shop is set to close after three years on the High Street as the future of the entire charity hangs in the balance.

Tia Greyhound and Lurcher Rescue director Deborah Rothery is unsure if her organisation – one of the biggest greyhound rescue charities in the UK – will “survive” 2025.

She’s being forced to close the charity’s Nairn shop next month in a bid to save costs, which have spiralled due to the cost of living, wage rises and shoplifting.

A closing down sale will start on January 3 before the shop shuts its doors for good on January 4.

Deborah, known as Deb, founded the charity in Yorkshire 29 years ago and moved to Easter Hardmuir Farm in Auldearn in 2022.

Tia Greyhound and Lurcher Rescue now boasts 60 state-of-the-art kennels for greyhounds and lurchers, and recently expanded to help horses.

Fears for future of Tia Greyhound and Lurcher Rescue

Deborah, 60, told The Press and Journal: “Wages and national insurance have increased massively recently, which means I don’t know if we can keep the staff that we have got.

“We run on a really short team as it is, I’m not sure what we were supposed to do.

“I just hope that in 12 months time we aren’t having this same conversation about the charity in a wider sense.

“I don’t know if we are going to survive.

“Our insurance costs have trebled since last year, even with us downsizing to about a tenth of the size we used to be.

“I don’t know where the powers that be expect us to find that kind of money. It’s everything from the price of accountants, book-keeping and auditors. It’s all these things that people don’t see.”

She also added that the closure of the facility would be blow to the animals that the charity “works so hard” to help.

She said: “There is no charity with kennels like ours in the country, we need to keep it going but I’m not sure if we will, to be honest with you.

“I’ve been doing this 29 years now – it’s just shocking it really is.

‘If we have to close there will be a lot of greyhounds left in need’

“We are the biggest greyhound rescue in the country, so if we have to close then there will be a lot of greyhounds left in need.

“It’s a very stressful time for all of us here.”

The closure of the Tia shop was announced on social media earlier today.

The statement read: “It is with a very heavy heart that I post this today on behalf of Tia Greyhound and Lurcher Rescue.

“Due to rising costs it is sadly no longer viable to keep the charity shop open.

“Thank you to everyone that was involved this year, including those that donated, purchased, volunteered and supported the Rescue and shop – you are all amazing.

“Donations for the animals can still be made at the farm.”