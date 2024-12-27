Driver charged after car failed to stop for police and crashed on A96

A driver will appear in court after failing to stop for police on the A96.

Officers attempted to pull over the car on the Aberdeen to Inverness road at around 2.20am on Friday.

The car later crashed and was traced by police near the B9092 junction.

The male driver and a female passenger were both taken to hospital for treatment.

The driver, a 32-year-old man, was also arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

He has been released and will appear at Inverness Sheriff Court at a later date.

The road was closed for several hours and reopened before 7am.