Home News Highlands & Islands

Stranded hillwalker rescued near Glencoe on Christmas Day

A hillwalker and their two dogs found themselves 'lost in the dark' after descending a hill.

By Ena Saracevic
A hillwalker and their two dogs found themselves stranded on Christmas day. Image: Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team
A hillwalker and their two dogs were rescued after being stranded near Glencoe on Christmas Day.

They were descending Buachaille Etive Bea with their two dogs when they got lost in the dark on Wednesday and found themselves stuck by a fast-flowing river.

Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team left their Christmas dinners to rescue them.

Rescue team assisted hillwalker and dogs across fast-flowing river

In a post on social media, the rescue team said: “We hope all our supporters had a good Christmas day, unfortunately we spent it out on the hill rescuing a hill walker and their two dogs.

“The walker had got lost in the dark after descending off of Buachaille Etive Beag, then getting stuck between burns in spate.”

The hillwalker was assisted across the river. Image: Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team.

“Team members were able to locate and assist them across the water and safely off the hill,” the team added.

“Luckily we don’t often get callouts on Christmas Day but this is a sign of how much busier we are now and why the extension is so necessary.

“Our crowd funder is currently at £39, 257 it would be great if we could top over £40,000 before the end of 2024.”

Christmas day callout shows why extension ‘so necessary’

The Glencoe Mountain Rescue Centre is fundraising after they have “outgrown” their current rescue centre.

This new extension is set to include a new garage for their rescue vehicles, a new training space and a dedicated room for drones which are necessary due to the rising number of callouts.

“In 2023 alone we attended over 90 rescues and it is no surprise that we have outgrown the building that has served us so well for the last quarter century,” they added.

The group have currently fundraised £39,282 but hoping for more donations before the end of the year to reach their target.

