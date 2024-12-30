Crash closes section of Culloden Moor road

A section of a Highlands road has been closed due to a crash.

The incident took place on the B9006 Culloden Moor road near Cantray before midday on Monday.

The road has been cordoned off between Croy and Newlands of Culloden.

There are currently no reports of any injuries or the number of vehicles involved.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area until further notice.

A statement shared by police said: “The B9006 (Culloden Moor road) is currently closed due to a RTC at Cantray, between Croy and Newlands of Culloden.

“Please seek an alternative route.”

