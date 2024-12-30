New amber rain alert for Highlands as four weather warnings issued over New Year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highlands & Islands

New amber rain alert for Highlands as four weather warnings issued over New Year

Residents in the north and north-east are being warned to expect flooding, power cuts and travel disruption.

By Ross Hempseed
Amber warning for rain issued by the Met Office. Image: Met Office.
An amber weather warning has been issued for Hogmanay, with Highland and Moray residents warned heavy rain could spark flooding, power cuts and disrupt travel.

The new Met Office alert is the fourth to impact the north and north-east over New Year and will last for 15 hours from midnight on Tuesday til 5pm.

The extreme weather has already begun to impact public transport, with roads closed and trains cancelled today.

A yellow weather warning for rain and snow across most of Scotland has been ongoing since 12am on Monday and will continue until just before Scotland rings in the New Year.

Snow warning for Northern Isles

Snow will impact Orkney and Shetland leading up to New Year’s. Image: Met Office.

A yellow snow warning will also affect Orkney and Shetland from 5am on Tuesday December 31 until 11:59pm.

Another yellow snow and ice warning affecting Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands is in place from midnight on Wednesday January 1 until 9am on Thursday January 2.

Flood alert issued for the north-east. Image: Sepa.

The Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa) has also issued 20 flood warnings, mostly near the River Nairn and River Spey, which are likely to flood.

Other areas include the Great Glen, Easter Ross, Wester Ross and Skye and Lochaber.

Flood alerts have also been issued for the Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire region.

Cordelia Menmuir, SEPA’s Duty Flood Manager, said: “Extremely high water levels are expected in Speyside, the Great Glen and Tayside, resulting in disruptions to transport and to communities.

“It is possible we could see similar levels to those experienced in early October 2023, when places like Aviemore and Perth were severely affected.”

Amber weather warning for Highlands and Cairngorms

Amber warning for rain. Image: Met Office.

Heavy rain will fall in places like Inverness, Fort William, Aviemore and Dufftown in Moray.

The Met Office says it is “likely to cause some property flooding and travel disruption”.

This includes major travel routes such as the A9 between Inverness and Perth, and the Highland Main Line.

The warning reads: “After a brief lull during Monday afternoon, another period of heavy rain is expected to develop during Monday night and persist through Tuesday morning before turning to showers on Tuesday afternoon, giving another 50-70mm on top of what has already fallen.”

Snow and ice warning for Highland, Aberdeenshire and Moray

Snow and ice expected on New Year’s Day. Image: Met Office.

In addition, a new yellow weather warning has been issued to follow on from the extreme weather on New Year’s Eve.

Snow and ice are expected to impact most of the north and north-east stretching from the West Coast to the East Coast .

“Rain turning to snow is likely to lead to some travel disruption and difficult driving conditions on New Years Day.”

It is likely to impact areas such as the Cairngorms and central Highlands extending northwards to Caithness and Sutherland.

The warning comes into force from midnight on Wednesday, January 1 and will last until 9am on Thursday, January 2.

