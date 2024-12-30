Aberdeen keeper Dimitar Mitov lifts lid on anger in the Tannadice dressing room after loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen keeper Dimitar Mitov lifts lid on anger in the Tannadice dressing room after loss

Keeper Mitov also assesses where Aberdeen are going wrong in what is now an eight-game winless slump... and how they can end it.

Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin, Sivert Heltne Nilsen, Dante Polvara, Slobodan Rubezic and Kevin Nisbet look dejected after Dundee United's Kevin Holt scores to make it 1-0 at Tannadice. Image: SNS.
By Sean Wallace

Keeper Dimitar Mitov has revealed the Aberdeen players’ rage in the Tannadice dressing room after the dramatic defeat at Dundee United.

The Dons conceded a late winner four minutes into time added on to lose the New Firm derby 1-0.

It extended a winless run to eight games, with the Reds taking just three points from the last possible 24 in the Premiership.

Bulgaria international Mitov said every player was furious after the match.

He reckons this shows how much Jimmy Thelin’s team care about the slump in form and are driven to end it.

Mitov says Aberdeen will channel their rage towards ending the winless crash in form when facing Ross County at Pittodrie on Thursday.

Aberdeen’s Nicky Devlin (R) and Dimitar Mitov remonstrate with referee John Beaton in the 1-0 loss to Dundee United. Image: SNS.

The keeper said: “It was a very angry changing room.

“People were upset, you can see it in their eyes – that’s because we care.

“And I think that’s a really good sign.

“I’ve been in teams when you lose games and you walk in and it’s like a shrug and simply ‘another loss’ – but not here.

“I guarantee you, every single player in that changing room was upset and really cares.

“Everybody cannot wait until the next game because in football there’s another opportunity round the corner.

“And for us we can use that anger and generate it for a positive energy to go out there and hopefully win.”

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 1-0 Premiership loss to Dundee United at Tannadice. Image: SNS

Winning mentality of boss Thelin

Aberdeen’s collapse in form is all the more stark when contrasted with their record-breaking 16-game unbeaten start to the season.

Has confidence been affected by the winless run?

Mitov said: “Me personally? I don’t feel like that.

“That’s because I still feel we’re playing at times the kind of football we did earlier in the season.

“We’re just being punished for every little mistake we do at the moment.

Dundee United’s Kevin Holt (C) removes his shirt to celebrate scoring to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen at Tannadice. Image: SNS.

“Football is a game of mistakes – everyone makes mistakes over the pitch.

“It’s all about us covering for each other, playing for each other, and you can see we’re starting to do that again.

“All these winning ways, all these games we’ve played really well and won, it will come back.

“Taking points changes everything.

“Ultimately, we play to win every single game. It doesn’t matter who we play against.

“That is the demand and mentality of the manager.

“Yes, we’re going through a bad period, like any other team does.

“We want to end it and we can hopefully win the next game.”

Mitov addresses defensive frailty

Aberdeen have registered just three clean sheets in 19 Premiership games this season.

Mitov accepts that defensive vulnerability needs to end.

However, the keeper says talk is cheap – and they have to deliver in games to end the nosedive in form.

Aberdeen’s Kevin Nisbet (L) and Duk look dejected during the 1-0 loss to Dundee United. Image: SNS.

Mitov said: “First and foremost, we’re conceding way too many goals. We know that.

“If we don’t concede goals we give that foundation to the front players to win us the game.

“Obviously, that was the case earlier on in the season – but we don’t become a bad team overnight.

“We’re still a very good team – but we need to show it on the pitch.

“It’s all good talking, saying this and that, but we need to perform on the pitch.

“The good thing about football is that there’s another game coming in… and it’s coming really fast.

“It’s another opportunity for us to go on the training pitch, see what we did well, not so well and work on it, then show our fans on Thursday.”

Dundee United’s Kristijan Trapanovski (L) takes a shot but it’s saved by Aberdeen’s Dimitar Mitov. Image: SNS.

Frustration at conceding late goal

Mitov recently returned to action in the 4-0 loss at Kilmarnock having been ruled out for three weeks by a hamstring injury.

He delivered a series of impressive stops against Dundee United, including a sensational double save.

Aberdeen’s Slobodan Rubezic looks dejected as his headed effort goes over the target against Dundee United. Image: SNS.

On his own performance Mitov, said: “It doesn’t really matter now because we lost the game.

“It was a really frustrating way to lose the goal, from a throw-in, and we should’ve defended better.

“But the most important thing for me was that we actually looked much better than in the previous games.

“We’ve been working really hard on the training ground to get our game-style a bit better.

“We’ve learned from mistakes.

“We defended the box brilliantly, people were putting their bodies on the line – what we’d been doing earlier in the season.

“You can see it’s coming back.

“Then to lose a goal like we did… I’ve got no words.”

Conversation