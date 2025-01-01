Live updates: 21 flood warnings issued in the Highlands and Moray on New Year’s Day

A new weather warning is in force for the north and north-east on New Year’s Day.

It follows several weather warnings issued for the last day of 2024, which brought severe flooding and significant travel disruption.

Heavy rainfall led to the cancellation of most rail services and the closure of main roads such as the A9 and the A832.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice is now in place for a large area of the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire between 4am today, Wednesday, January 1, and 9am tomorrow, Thursday, January 2.

Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has issued six flood alerts and 21 flood warnings across the regions.

The new weather warning is also bringing further travel disruption.

The A9 at Tomich is restricted in both directions due to flooding.

Sepa has reported six flood alerts across the north and north-east today.

The environmental agency has issued a total of 21 flood warnings across the Highlands and Moray.

Flood alerts

1. Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen City

2. Caithness and Sutherland

Flood Warnings:

Strath Oykel

Strath Carron

3.Easter Ross and Great Glen

Flood Warnings:

Strath Bran

Moy Bridge

Strathglass

Aigas to Beauly

Invermoriston

Ness-side

4. Findhorn, Nairn, Moray and Speyside

Flood Warnings:

Spey Dam to Newtonmore

Newtonmore to Kingussie

Kingussie to Kincraig

Kincraig to Inverdruie

Aviemore/Dalfaber to Grantown

Sluggan to Dulnain Bridge

Grantown to Aberlour

Aberlour, Craigellachie and Dandaleith

Boat O’Brig to Spey Viaduct

Spey Viaduct to Spey Bay

Aviemore/Dalfaber

5. Skye and Lochaber

Flood Warnings:

Loch Lochy to Torcastle

Lochybridge

6. Wester Ross

The A9 is currently restricted in both directions at Tomich due to flooding.

Motorists are advised to use caution and expect delays.

Traffic Scotland’s website reads: “The A9 at Tomich is restricted in both directions due to flooding.

“Road users are advised to use caution on approach.”

Meanwhile, several parts of the A9 are icy with BEAR workers treating the road.

Meanwhile, in Inverness, motorists are asked to use caution crossing the A9 Kessock Bridge due to high winds currently affecting driving conditions.