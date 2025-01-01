Live updates: 21 flood warnings issued in the Highlands and Moray on New Year’s Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Live updates: 21 flood warnings issued in the Highlands and Moray on New Year’s Day

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice is in place for the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire until Thursday morning.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Car driving through puddle causing spray on both sides of the vehicle.
A new weather warning is in place for today and tomorrow. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

A new weather warning is in force for the north and north-east on New Year’s Day.

It follows several weather warnings issued for the last day of 2024, which brought severe flooding and significant travel disruption.

Heavy rainfall led to the cancellation of most rail services and the closure of main roads such as the A9 and the A832.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice is now in place for a large area of the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire between 4am today, Wednesday, January 1, and 9am tomorrow, Thursday, January 2.

Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has issued six flood alerts and 21 flood warnings across the regions.

The new weather warning is also bringing further travel disruption.

The A9 at Tomich is restricted in both directions due to flooding.

6 flood alerts and 21 flood warnings across north and north-east

Sepa has reported six flood alerts across the north and north-east today.

The environmental agency has issued a total of 21 flood warnings across the Highlands and Moray.

Flood alerts  

1. Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen City

2. Caithness and Sutherland 

Flood Warnings: 

  • Strath Oykel
  • Strath Carron

3.Easter Ross and Great Glen  

Flood Warnings:

  • Strath Bran
  • Moy Bridge
  • Strathglass
  • Aigas to Beauly
  • Invermoriston
  • Ness-side

4. Findhorn, Nairn, Moray and Speyside 

Flood Warnings:

  • Spey Dam to Newtonmore
  • Newtonmore to Kingussie
  • Kingussie to Kincraig
  • Kincraig to Inverdruie
  • Aviemore/Dalfaber to Grantown
  • Sluggan to Dulnain Bridge
  • Grantown to Aberlour
  • Aberlour, Craigellachie and Dandaleith
  • Boat O’Brig to Spey Viaduct
  • Spey Viaduct to Spey Bay
  • Aviemore/Dalfaber
Severe flooding at Ruthven Barracks and the wider Kingussie area.
Severe flooding at Ruthven Barracks in Kingussie. Image: Michelle Henderson/DC Thomson
Further flooding in the Kingussie area. Image: Michelle Henderson/DC Thomson

5. Skye and Lochaber 

Flood Warnings: 

  • Loch Lochy to Torcastle
  • Lochybridge

6. Wester Ross 

A9 restricted due to flooding

The A9 is currently restricted in both directions at Tomich due to flooding.

Motorists are advised to use caution and expect delays.

Traffic Scotland’s website reads: “The A9 at Tomich is restricted in both directions due to flooding.

“Road users are advised to use caution on approach.”

Meanwhile, several parts of the A9 are icy with BEAR workers treating the road.

A9 at Daviot
The A9 at Daviot at around 8.30am today. Image: Michelle Henderson/DC Thomson
A9 near the River Findhorn
The A9 near the River Findhorn, north of Slochd. Image: Michelle Henderson/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, in Inverness, motorists are asked to use caution crossing the A9 Kessock Bridge due to high winds currently affecting driving conditions.

