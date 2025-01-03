Joe Harper: Why struggling Aberdeen must stop playing out from the back

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

Joe Harper: Why struggling Aberdeen must stop playing out from the back

Goal-scoring legend explains why he believes Aberdeen's formation must change to accommodate two strikers.

Ross County's Akil Wright celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen FC at Pittodrie Stadium.
Ross County's Akil Wright celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
By Joe Harper

Aberdeen must stop playing out from the back to save the season as it is a tactic that is not working.

The Dons defenders are continually passing the ball across the back-line.

They are too ponderous in moving the ball forward from defence and it is allowing opposition teams the time to regroup and get organised.

It is so frustrating to see Aberdeen play five or six passes across the back before eventually getting the ball upfield.

Everything has become a ponderous struggle for the Dons when playing it out from the back as they don’t have the players to successfully do that.

Aberdeen must get back to basics and get the ball upfield quickly to put the opposition team on the back-foot.

It may not be pretty but it will be effective.

Aberdeen FC goalie Ross Doohan is beaten as Ross County's Noah Chilvers scores to make it 2-1.
Aberdeen’s Ross Doohan is beaten as Ross County’s Noah Chilvers scores to make it 2-1. Image; SNS

During the concerning nine game winless slump it has taken Aberdeen far too long to get the ball upfield – and teams are now ready for it.

It is frustrating watching a defender struggle to pass it out from the back and get put under unnecessary pressure.

Dons formation change needed

Aberdeen need to recycle the ball quickly from defence and get it upfield into the opponent’s half and win first and second balls.

Then quickly get it wide or into the box with players pushing forward in attack.

However, at the moment that kinetic energy going forward is absent and it is all too flat and one dimensional.

Aberdeen are putting themselves in trouble by playing it out from the back and that is the last thing they need in this winless slump.

I also believe the Dons should switch from the 4-2-3-1 formation that has been used by manager Thelin throughout the season.

Ideally, I would like to see the Dons play with a 4-4-2 with two strikers leading the attack or a 4-4-1-1.

If there are two strikers up front there will be crossover runs that could cause defenders problems and move them around their own box.

berdeen scorer Kevin Nisbet stands dejectedly at full-time against Ross County.
Aberdeen scorer Kevin Nisbet stands dejectedly at full-time against Ross County. Image: Shutterstock.

The contrast in form between the 11 game unbeaten start to the Premiership campaign and the current slump is stark.

Aberdeen took 31 points from the first available 33 to sit joint top of the table with Celtic.

Aberdeen need 6 January transfer window signings

They have now taken just three points from the last 27, which is a concerning crash in form.

Aberdeen’s board must help manager Thelin bring in players to strengthen his team during the January transfer window.

Ideally, the Reds need at least six signings this month – two midfielders, two defenders and two forwards.

A commanding centre-back who is granite solid and composed at the back is a necessity as Aberdeen are conceding in every game.

They have not registered a clean sheet since a 1-0 win against Dundee United on October 26.

It is now 11 Premiership matches without a shut-out and that needs to be fixed.

Aberdeen also need a striker who can consistently score goals.

Pape Gueye is due back from injury this month and netted five goals from five Premiership games before being ruled out for four months.

However, even with Gueye set to return the Dons still need to sign a striker in the January transfer window.

Aberdeen also need to sign a midfielder who can bully the opposition.

They need an enforcer in there.

