Joe Harper: Why struggling Aberdeen must stop playing out from the back

Aberdeen must stop playing out from the back to save the season as it is a tactic that is not working.

The Dons defenders are continually passing the ball across the back-line.

They are too ponderous in moving the ball forward from defence and it is allowing opposition teams the time to regroup and get organised.

It is so frustrating to see Aberdeen play five or six passes across the back before eventually getting the ball upfield.

Everything has become a ponderous struggle for the Dons when playing it out from the back as they don’t have the players to successfully do that.

Aberdeen must get back to basics and get the ball upfield quickly to put the opposition team on the back-foot.

It may not be pretty but it will be effective.

During the concerning nine game winless slump it has taken Aberdeen far too long to get the ball upfield – and teams are now ready for it.

It is frustrating watching a defender struggle to pass it out from the back and get put under unnecessary pressure.

Dons formation change needed

Aberdeen need to recycle the ball quickly from defence and get it upfield into the opponent’s half and win first and second balls.

Then quickly get it wide or into the box with players pushing forward in attack.

However, at the moment that kinetic energy going forward is absent and it is all too flat and one dimensional.

Aberdeen are putting themselves in trouble by playing it out from the back and that is the last thing they need in this winless slump.

I also believe the Dons should switch from the 4-2-3-1 formation that has been used by manager Thelin throughout the season.

Ideally, I would like to see the Dons play with a 4-4-2 with two strikers leading the attack or a 4-4-1-1.

If there are two strikers up front there will be crossover runs that could cause defenders problems and move them around their own box.

The contrast in form between the 11 game unbeaten start to the Premiership campaign and the current slump is stark.

Aberdeen took 31 points from the first available 33 to sit joint top of the table with Celtic.

Aberdeen need 6 January transfer window signings

They have now taken just three points from the last 27, which is a concerning crash in form.

Aberdeen’s board must help manager Thelin bring in players to strengthen his team during the January transfer window.

Ideally, the Reds need at least six signings this month – two midfielders, two defenders and two forwards.

A commanding centre-back who is granite solid and composed at the back is a necessity as Aberdeen are conceding in every game.

They have not registered a clean sheet since a 1-0 win against Dundee United on October 26.

It is now 11 Premiership matches without a shut-out and that needs to be fixed.

Aberdeen also need a striker who can consistently score goals.

Pape Gueye is due back from injury this month and netted five goals from five Premiership games before being ruled out for four months.

However, even with Gueye set to return the Dons still need to sign a striker in the January transfer window.

Aberdeen also need to sign a midfielder who can bully the opposition.

They need an enforcer in there.