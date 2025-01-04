Scott Kellacher hails Alfie Bavidge’s instant impact at Caley Thistle and thanks Aberdeen for double signing boost

Scott Kellacher believes Alfie Bavidge’s hunger to score will shine for Caley Thistle after following in his father’s footsteps to Inverness.

The newly-recruited Aberdeen loanee struck just 15 minutes into his debut at the Caledonian Stadium as a 2-0 triumph, with Charlie Gilmour netting a brilliant second, took Caley Thistle to within seven points and a game in hand of Annan Athletic in the safety zone.

The Highlanders also opened up a six point gap on the defeated Sons in Scottish League One after a one-sided meeting of the two administration hit clubs.

Bavidge’s dad Martin enjoyed four seasons with ICT, netting 19 goals, and came off the bench in the famous February 2000 triumph over Celtic.

Bavidge is joined at ICT until the end of the season by fellow Dons youngster Alfie Stewart, who made his debut as a substitute in the win.

Kellacher said: “Alfie Bavidge will be among the goals. He has a real hunger to score, which is the good thing.

“He gets himself into good areas and he was man of the match and deserved it. He worked hard on the ball.

“Our boys needed a bit of help, as it is a really young squad and an even younger bench.

“Aberdeen have been great in helping us by giving us the two Alfies. They are very good players and will bring a lot to the squad.

“Alfie Stewart is a good footballer, he will bring good things. He is comfortable on the ball, he likes to make those passes.

“The two of them coming in, I am over the moon. Hopefully they will enjoy it here and go back to Aberdeen better players.

“We will try to help them as much as we can and at the same time they can help us.”

The deal was announced on the morning of the game and Bavidge took only 15 minutes to make his mark.

The perfect start for debutant

Luis Longstaff’s terrific cross from the far right bobbled between two flummoxed Sons defenders, leaving the 18-year-old to stroke home on the rebound.

Bavidge’s movement, link play and deliveries across the penalty area were promising for dominant Caley Jags.

After 33 minutes, James Nolan’s through pass sent Billy Mckay through on goal.

The veteran frontman neatly shimmied past the keeper, but his attempted finish from the tightest of angles deflected beyond the far post.

Eight minutes before the break, the Sons lost their goalkeeper Brett Long to injury and he was carried off to be replaced by ex-Brechin keeper Patrick O’Neill.

Gilmour adds gloss to victory

O’Neill pulled off a terrific save from Longstaff’’s volley in first half stoppage time.

The second half died a death at times, with the hosts losing momentum and neither side able to seriously threaten.

But the hosts grasped a crucial second after 67 minutes.

Adam MacKinnon’s low cut cross from the right was met by the sweetest of 15-yard strikes from Charlie Gilmour who flashed the finish high inside the right hand post.

Dumbarton rallied in the final 20 minutes but Finlay Gray’s angled strike was superbly blocked by home keeper Musa Dibaga.

Gray also burst away and struck the left hand post with Dibaga beaten.

Danny Devine powered a header just wide six minutes from time.

Kellacher added: “I thought we started the game bright and controlled most of the game.

“The only time they looked dangerous was from a poor pass from us.

“They didn’t carve us open so credit to the boys massively this week as we knew how hard it was going to be after last week.

“We had a good week under our belt. We will have blips along the way, but it is important everyone sticks together.

“We put last week to bed and knew what to do better and they turned up with the right attitude. They managed the game well so I am over the moon as it was a big game today.”

Caley Thistle (4-4-2): Dibaga 7; Bray 7, Savage 7, Devine 7, Nolan 7; MacKinnon 7 (Cairns 87), Gilmour 7, Allan 7, Longstaff 7 (Stewart 75); Mckay 7, Bavidge 8 (MacKay 90). Subs not used: Rebilas, Strachan, MacLeod, Thompson.

Dumbarton (4-2-3-1): Long 4 (O’Neill 37); Pignatiello 6, Lynes 5 (Durnan 69), Brown 6, Clark 6; Niang 6, Blair 6; Wilson 5 (Hilton 69), Gray 7 (Mumbongo 88), Shiels 6 (McGuffie 88); Orsi 6. Subs: O’Neil, Young, Wallace, Doyle, Nicol.

Referee: Dan McFarlane 7

Attendance: 1,894

Man of the match: Alfie Bavidge