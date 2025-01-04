Officers growing ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing Oban woman

Officers are growing ‘increasingly concerned’ after a 23-year-old woman has been reported missing from Oban.

Nicole MacKenzie was last seen in the North Frederick Street area of Glasgow on Tuesday, December 31.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward as they continue their enquiries.

The 23-year-old is described as being 5’ 7” tall with short blonde hair.

Officers ‘increasingly concerned’ for Nicole’s welfare

Sergeant Graeme Greenlaw, of Oban Police Station, said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Nicole’s welfare and officers are carrying out extensive enquiries to trace her as soon as possible.

“I would urge anyone who has seen her, or who has any information on her whereabouts, to contact us.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 3875 of Friday, January 3.