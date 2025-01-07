Mammoth whale skull washes up on Inner Hebrides beach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highlands & Islands

Mammoth whale skull washes up on Inner Hebrides beach

The large bone was found on Traigh Thodhrasdail beach in Tiree by tourists.

By Graham Fleming
The skull washed up on an Inner Hebrides beach. Image: Samuel Watkiss
Tourists exploring a a remote Inner Hebrides island were left stunned after discovering a massive whale skull washed up on the shore.

The mammoth bone was found on Traigh Thodhrasdail beach on Tiree.

Samuel Watkiss, a 24-year-old surfer from Yorkshire Dales, made the discovery while out for a walk with his fiancée, Emelie Persson, during their holiday on Friday.

The geomorphologist shared photos of the find online, sparking awe and fascination among residents and onlookers alike.

Samuel said the skull was “enormous.” Image: Samuel Watkiss

Speaking to The Press and Journal, Samuel has said he was absolutely amazed to find the mammal’s carcass.

“We were absolutely amazed at the size of the thing,” he said.

“It’s awesome to know that there are these enormous creatures of this size in our oceans, they are bigger than buses in some occasions.

“It was the first time we had seen something like that washed up on the beach, it was really amazing.”

Samuel took to Facebook and Google to understand what exactly he had found that day on the beach.

He said: “It led to us asking around online and researching on Google to find out – and we think it’s part of a whale’s skull.

“People have been telling us as well that they believe that it is part of a sperm whale.”

Whale skull stumped Tiree surfer

Samuel told the P&J this is his second year holidaying in Tiree.

He ventures to the Inner Hebrides from England to enjoy the clear waters which are “ideal” for surfing.

“My partner were out for a walk around the peninsula, and eventually ended up on the beach,” he added.

“That’s when we saw the big bones that were washed up there.

“We were trying to figure out what exactly we had saw, and what exactly type of animal that it was – or which part it was!”

The Scottish Association for Marine Science later confirmed to the P&J that they suspect the bone is the skull of a sperm whale.

