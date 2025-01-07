All buses cancelled in snow-covered Elgin as pupils sent home early from school

Drivers across the north are experiencing ‘travel chaos’ on the roads after multiple weather warnings, while cancellations for buses and schools have caused ‘havoc’ in Elgin.

Residents across the Highlands, Islands, Aberdeenshire and Moray are experiencing delays and cancellations amidst the bad weather.

Elgin commuters, in particular, have been subject to the cancellation of their bus service.

At 9.45am today, Stagecoach announced they would be cancelling Elgin services until further notice due to the “adverse” weather and “really bad” roads.

The 33A/C,32,36,34 services are suspended until further notice.

Elgin Academy pupils attended school this morning but were told the day would end at 11.30am due to the weather conditions.

New Elgin Primary School, Linkwood Primary School and Linkwood Nursery have also taken the decision to close early this afternoon.

Today, dozens of schools across the north and north-east remain closed, while others delayed opening or changed their transport options for pupils.

A96 at Fochabers congestion due to heavy snow

The A96 was blocked in Fochabers today after a lorry was unable to move due to the roads.

AA Traffic reported long lines of traffic earlier today, and have now said heavy traffic is continuing both ways from Elgin to Fochabers due to snow on A96.

Elsewhere, in Peterhead, the A90 was closed in both directions earlier today following crash.

Motorists said the roads were “impassable” due to the heavy snow, as well as the crash, near the Invernettie Roundabout.

On Monday, more than 80 schools across the north and north-east were closed on the first day back of the new terms due to weather conditions.

In addition, “freezing conditions” halted operations at Aberdeen Airport for several hours, resulting in delays and cancellations of flights.

Met Office issue 24-hour yellow weather warning for north and north-east

The weather service has been routinely issuing weather alerts for more than a week, with another due to come into force at noon on Tuesday, January 7.

Snow, sleet and rain showers are forecasted to last until noon on Wednesday, January 8.

Places affected include much of Aberdeenshire, Moray, the Highlands, Orkney and Shetland.

The warning read: “Sleet and snow showers will continue for the rest of Tuesday, before becoming confined to northern and northeastern parts of the warning area on Wednesday.

“Further accumulations of 2 to 5 cm in places, and 5 to 10 cm above 200 metres across northern Scotland. Where any modest thaw has occurred, icy stretches are likely on untreated surfaces.”

There are also warnings over icy conditions on the roads, which may create hazardous conditions for drivers.