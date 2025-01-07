Inspectors slam ‘dirty’ Shetland care home for serving residents reheated pre-prepared meals due to staff shortages

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inspectors slam ‘dirty’ Shetland care home for serving residents reheated pre-prepared meals due to staff shortages

Walter and Joan Gray care home in Scalloway was identified as 'weak' in several areas.

By Ena Saracevic
Inspectors discovered parts of the home were 'dusty' and 'dirty'. Image: Google.
A Shetland care home has come under scrutiny after inspectors raised concerns about the safety and quality of care provided to residents.

In an unannounced visit to the Walter and Joan Gray care home in Scalloway in November, the Care Inspectorate discovered “serious” understaffing issues which had resulted in residents eating meals brought in from restaurants or eating reheated pre-prepared meals.

The inspection highlighted several concerns, with three of the five areas assessed receiving the second-lowest rating for resident wellbeing, staff quality, and the home environment.

The remaining two areas – wellbeing support and planning – were rated as “adequate.”

Staff shortages compromised people’s needs

Despite residents being supported to participate in meaningful activities, the inspectorate said this was compromised by staffing shortages.

They said there was no activity co-ordinator in the home for several months, and there was no contingency plan in place so activities could continue.

In addition, the service had experienced a period of high staff turnover and was relying on agency and newly recruited staff with limited experience to fill key roles.

The inspectors added that they saw agency staff working “excessive hours” in some cases.

New staff were also not adequately supported to develop their skills as experienced colleagues did not have the time or the capacity to support them sufficiently.

Walter and Joan Gray care home. Image: Google.

Inspectors also noted that the service had experienced a high level of medication errors in recent months, but managers had taken action to improve medication practice.

They also raised concerns that staff members had limited understanding of Adult Support and Protection (ASP).

The service had identified a number of people experiencing weight loss, but it was not clear how they had  been supported to improve their nutritional intake, the report said.

Domestic staff covering cook’s absence

The inspectors also found that the contingency plans to cover the cook’s absence were “insufficient”.

“Contingency arrangements to cover the cook’s absence were insufficient and resulted in people eating meals brought in from external restaurants or eating reheated pre-prepared meals,” the inspectors said.

“Domestic staff had been re-deployed to cover kitchen duties but had
not completed training to understand their responsibility for safe storage and preparation of food.”

In addition, the inspectors said that safety and maintenance arrangements in the home needed to improve to keep people safe.

The care home is in Scalloway.

Several fire doors were not operating effectively which meant people would be at risk in the event of a fire.

Improvements were also needed to cleaning arrangements to reduce the risk of the spread of infection in communal areas.

Carpets, radiators, water coolers and lounge chairs were branded “dusty” and “dirty”.

However, the home was praised on the “warm and comfortable” setting as well as “clean and fresh” rooms which were personalised with many photographs.

Walter and Joan Gray Care Home has been contacted for comment.

