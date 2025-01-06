A90 closed northbound at Balmedie – as snow and ice continues to cause disruption

Drivers in the north and north-east are facing delays and difficulties on the roads this morning as wintry conditions continue.

The Met Office has warned commuters over icy patches that could be hazardous on routes across the region.

Areas of the Highlands are also experiencing intermittent snow showers.

The A90 road at Balmedie has been closed northbound due to a suspected two-vehicle crash.

Motorists along the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR) are facing delays near Milltimber due to an earlier three-vehicle crash on the road.

AA Traffic News is warning roads in and around Aberdeen are snowy.

Snow impacting the north

The forecast also includes snow showers, with snow likely to cause significant impact on higher ground including in the Cairngorms and Caithness.

A crash involving a lorry has restricted the A9 south of Thurso.

According to reports, gritters are out on the A9 road between Inverness and Perth, leading convoys of cars at Daviot.

Due to this, the snow gates in the B974 Banchory to Fettercairn are currently closed.

Snowy roads have also forced schools to change, delay or cancel their transport options for pupils.

Aberdeen City Council confirmed gritters had been out on the roads to help combat slippery icy surfaces. Workers have also gritted pavements on Union Street.

For a week, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands have experienced disruptive and adverse weather including heavy rain, snow and ice.

The Met Office has issued a slew of weather warnings for the past seven days, with two separate warnings in place – one for the north-east and one for the Highlands and West Coast.

The weather service notes that the one for the West Coast is due to end at 11am while the north-east alert will end at noon.

On the railways, ScotRail and Network Rail are reporting signalling issued between Aberdeen and Dyce which is affecting services between Aberdeen and Inverurie/Inverness.

Network Rail said engineers have identified the issue and are working to resolve it.

There are some delays at airports in the north and north-east, please check before flying.

School closures

Adverse weather conditions have forced councils to close dozens of schools across the north and north-east, on what would have been the first day back of the year.

To find out which schools are affected, click here for our handy list of closures.

Our reporters are bringing you the latest weather updates as they happen.

If you are affected by the weather and have information or photos you’d like to share, please get in touch at livenews@ajl.co.uk.