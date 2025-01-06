A90 closed northbound at Balmedie – as snow and ice continues to cause disruption

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

A90 closed northbound at Balmedie – as snow and ice continues to cause disruption

The Met Office has a yellow warning for snow and ice in place until midday on Monday.

By Ross Hempseed
Snow continues to impact travel. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Snow continues to impact travel. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Drivers in the north and north-east are facing delays and difficulties on the roads this morning as wintry conditions continue.

The Met Office has warned commuters over icy patches that could be hazardous on routes across the region.

Areas of the Highlands are also experiencing intermittent snow showers.

The A90 road at Balmedie has been closed northbound due to a suspected two-vehicle crash.

Motorists along the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR) are facing delays near Milltimber due to an earlier three-vehicle crash on the road.

AA Traffic News is warning roads in and around Aberdeen are snowy.

Snow impacting the north

The forecast also includes snow showers, with snow likely to cause significant impact on higher ground including in the Cairngorms and Caithness.

A crash involving a lorry has restricted the A9 south of Thurso.

According to reports, gritters are out on the A9 road between Inverness and Perth, leading convoys of cars at Daviot.

Due to this, the snow gates in the B974 Banchory to Fettercairn are currently closed.

Snowy roads have also forced schools to change, delay or cancel their transport options for pupils.

Aberdeen City Council confirmed gritters had been out on the roads to help combat slippery icy surfaces. Workers have also gritted pavements on Union Street.

For a week, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands have experienced disruptive and adverse weather including heavy rain, snow and ice.

Weather warnings in place for Monday. Image: Met Office

The Met Office has issued a slew of weather warnings for the past seven days, with two separate warnings in place – one for the north-east and one for the Highlands and West Coast.

The weather service notes that the one for the West Coast is due to end at 11am while the north-east alert will end at noon.

On the railways, ScotRail and Network Rail are reporting signalling issued between Aberdeen and Dyce which is affecting services between Aberdeen and Inverurie/Inverness.

Network Rail said engineers have identified the issue and are working to resolve it.

There are some delays at airports in the north and north-east, please check before flying.

School closures

Adverse weather conditions have forced councils to close dozens of schools across the north and north-east, on what would have been the first day back of the year.

To find out which schools are affected, click here for our handy list of closures.

Our reporters are bringing you the latest weather updates as they happen.

If you are affected by the weather and have information or photos you’d like to share, please get in touch at livenews@ajl.co.uk.

Conversation