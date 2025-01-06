Jeppe Okkels’ tough 12 months: Why Aberdeen transfer will be much-needed fresh start for winger

Jeppe Okkels will hope reuniting with former manager Jimmy Thelin can bring a change of fortune for both himself – following a difficult year – and struggling Aberdeen.

The 25-year-old Danish winger arrived in the Granite City on Sunday to complete a loan move from Preston North End for the rest of the season. The Dons have agreed an option to make the move permanent should Okkels’ stay in Scotland be a successful one.

The former Elfsborg attacker will certainly be hoping for some good luck after a difficult 12 months which have taken him from Sweden to Scotland – via the Netherlands and England.

Okkels signed for Swedish outfit Elfsborg from Silkeborg in his homeland – having earlier spent time on trial at German giants Bayern Munich.

An impressive 29 goals in 118 matches across three-and-a-half years for Elfsborg, including 11 goals and seven assists in his final campaign in 2023, earned the Dane a move to Dutch club Utrecht on a three-year deal on January 30, 2024.

A delighted Okkels said: “It feels good now that it’s finished. When I heard about the interest, it felt good and that it was where I wanted to be.

“At the same time, I want to thank everyone for 3.5 fantastic years in IF Elfsborg.

“My time in Elfsborg has been really good, and very educational. I have appreciated every year that I have been here.

“Both with my teammates and with all the people in and around the club who have been fantastic.”

Elfsborg boss Thelin was sad to see Okkels depart

The loss of the left winger was a sore one for Thelin.

The Elfbsorg boss said: “Jeppe has been an important part of the team ever since he arrived at us 3.5 years ago.

“Both as a player and as a person in the group, he has been an example with his attitude and has been responsible for fine efforts with both offensive quality and hard work for the team.

“With his achievements and points, Jeppe has been a strong contributor to the success of the club during these years.

“We wish him the best of luck in his upcoming challenge.”

And Utrecht were sure Elfsborg’s loss was their gain.

Technical director Jordy Zuidam said: “Jeppe is a player with specific qualities.

“He has a lot of technique – a winger with depth is exactly what we were looking for.”

Knee injury scuppered Okkels’ Utrecht stint

The move to Utrecht started promisingly as he made four substitute appearances in his first five games for his new club, but a knee injury curtailed his involvement and his final appearance came in the last league game against AZ Alkmaar.

A move which had promised so much featured just five appearances totalling 164 minutes – none of them in the starting 11 – and by August of last year, just months into his three-year contract, the winger was on the move again, this time to England.

Deepdale, the home of Championship outfit Preston North End became Okkels’ new residence after the club paid a reported £1.7million for the 25-year-old’s services.

Utrecht technical director Zuidam said: “Preston North End recently expressed its interest in Jeppe.

“We have come to a good solution with Preston North End for Jeppe’s still running contract.

“We want to thank him for his commitment to our club and wish him much success in the rest of his career.”

Chances limited for Dane at Preston – after boss’ departure 24 hours before signing

Perhaps with hindsight, Okkels should have paid more attention to the potential red flag in his move to Britain.

Lilywhites boss Ryan Lowe departed the club after the opening game of the new season just 24 hours before the new arrival put pen to paper on his move from the Netherlands.

Paul Heckingbottom was Lowe’s replacement and Okkels has found his game-time limited under the former Hibernian manager.

He has made 10 appearances so far this season, with only three of them coming in the starting line-up.

Following an encouraging display in a League Cup defeat by Arsenal on October 30, his third start for the club, Okkels told the Lancashire Evening Post: “It was nice to play again.

“It was a long time since and obviously, that is why I am here.

“There have been some challenging times for me, trying to learn how the tactics work here – with the new gaffer in charge.

“I have put a lot of hard work in, on the training pitch, trying to adapt to the team. It was nice to finally get some minutes into the legs.

“I think I have had some good talks with the gaffer, about what I need to work on in order to come into the team more.

“If it’s not me, or another one, it is what it is – but if he needs me, sooner or later, I will definitely be ready.

“It is obviously possible to learn, but it maybe takes time.

“I work on it every day and potentially, it can be fine for me as well. I like it here – really like it.

“Even though people might think I am not happy, because I’m not playing, actually I am positive.”

However, Okkels has played 31 minutes of football since giving that interview, so it is no surprise the chance to reunite with the manager who he was most productive for is an appealing one.

With the Dons winless run now at 10 matches, Thelin will be hoping he can ignite the Okkels of old at Pittodrie, too, to help end his club’s horrendous run of results.