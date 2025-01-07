SNP energy secretary questions Aberdeen GB Energy job figures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

SNP energy secretary questions Aberdeen GB Energy job figures

Gillian Martin is in discussions with the UK Labour government over the GB Energy Bill.

By Adele Merson
SNP Energy Secretary Gillian Martin. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
SNP Energy Secretary Gillian Martin admits she has “questions” over estimated job figures for GB Energy’s new Aberdeen HQ.

The Aberdeenshire East MSP is in talks with the UK Government over the GB Energy Bill, which will establish a new publicly-owned energy firm.

In November, GB Energy chair Juergen Maier said he expects the firm will create up to 300 Aberdeen jobs – despite previously saying the number of jobs could exceed 1,000.

Jurgen Maier, the chief of GB Energy. Image: UK Parliament.

On Tuesday, Aberdeen Central SNP MSP Kevin Stewart described this as a “big loss” in jobs, as he asked the energy secretary to shed any light on the workforce plan during a Holyrood committee session.

“I think that’s a question for them”, she replied, in reference to the UK Government.

“Have they overstated the amount of jobs associated with GB Energy?”

‘Really difficult’

The energy secretary added: “What were the 1,000 jobs, what are the 200 jobs?

“Are they 200 jobs associated with the operation of the company? Are they associated with projects?

“That’s questions I have as well.

“I really hope the UK Government do take the opportunity to come and speak to the committee about this kind of detail.”

Sir Keir Starmer confirmed GB Energy will be based in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.

The Labour government says GB Energy will own, manage and operate clean power projects up and down the country, backed by £8.3 billion over the new parliament.

As well as the main headquarters in Aberdeen, two smaller sites will eventually open in Edinburgh and Glasgow.

The UK Government previously told the P&J the 200-300 figure relates to the number of jobs expected to be created over the next five years.

The ambition to eventually reach 1,000 jobs is a more longer term ambition of the government.

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero was approached for comment.

