SNP energy secretary questions Aberdeen GB Energy job figures

SNP Energy Secretary Gillian Martin admits she has “questions” over estimated job figures for GB Energy’s new Aberdeen HQ.

The Aberdeenshire East MSP is in talks with the UK Government over the GB Energy Bill, which will establish a new publicly-owned energy firm.

In November, GB Energy chair Juergen Maier said he expects the firm will create up to 300 Aberdeen jobs – despite previously saying the number of jobs could exceed 1,000.

On Tuesday, Aberdeen Central SNP MSP Kevin Stewart described this as a “big loss” in jobs, as he asked the energy secretary to shed any light on the workforce plan during a Holyrood committee session.

“I think that’s a question for them”, she replied, in reference to the UK Government.

“Have they overstated the amount of jobs associated with GB Energy?”

‘Really difficult’

The energy secretary added: “What were the 1,000 jobs, what are the 200 jobs?

“Are they 200 jobs associated with the operation of the company? Are they associated with projects?

“That’s questions I have as well.

“I really hope the UK Government do take the opportunity to come and speak to the committee about this kind of detail.”

The Labour government says GB Energy will own, manage and operate clean power projects up and down the country, backed by £8.3 billion over the new parliament.

As well as the main headquarters in Aberdeen, two smaller sites will eventually open in Edinburgh and Glasgow.

The UK Government previously told the P&J the 200-300 figure relates to the number of jobs expected to be created over the next five years.

The ambition to eventually reach 1,000 jobs is a more longer term ambition of the government.

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero was approached for comment.