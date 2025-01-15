Fort William bar plans extension and developers propose new houses near Great Glen Way

Welcome to our third edition of Oban and the Fort William Planning Ahead – The Press and Journal’s weekly planning round-up.

It joins our popular north-east and Inverness series, which offer readers a selection of the most interesting local planning applications.

This week, an application has been lodged by the owners of the Ben Nevis Bar in Fort William to expand their business.

Also in the town, developers have applied for road construction consent (RCC) for a new housing development .

In Oban, meanwhile, there are plans to construct staff accommodation at Dungallan House Hotel and proposals to convert a former nursery into a guest house.

Fort William bar looks to expand operations in 2025

The owners of the Ben Nevis Bar have lodged plans to extend their premises on Fort William’s High Street.

The popular spot was named Highland Pub of the Year in 2024.

And now the Ben Nevis Trading Company Ltd is looking to expanding the restaurant’s floor space.

Drawings lodged as part of the planning application highlight the developer’s desire to create a new dining area, adjacent to their existing balcony.

The space will enable the business to add eight or so additional tables to the rear of the premises.

That will enable the owners – and their customers – to make the most of the panoramic views over Loch Linnhe.

Plans lodged for Fort William housing development

Plans for a new housing development on the outskirts of Fort William have been revived.

Iain Macdonald from HGA (UK) Ltd is applying for roads authority for construction consent to create a new scheme in the Glenkingie area of Coal.

The properties would take shape on vacant land near Kilmallie Road, adjacent to a section of the Great Glen Way.

Associated parking and landscaping is also proposed.

The site was first earmarked for housing back in 2021, when plans for 18 residential properties were refused by councillors.

A subsequent appeal to the Scottish Government that same year resulted in approval being granted, subject to 14 conditions.

A timescale for construction has not yet been outlined.

Oban Hotel makes plans to house staff

In Oban, the owners of the Dungallan Country House are looking to create new staff quarters within the grounds of the Gallanach Road property.

The 5-star bed and breakfast is described as “an exclusive oasis for adults” on the stunning west coast.

Could Oban soon boast a new guest house?

Staying in Oban, plans have been lodged to convert a former nursery with a religions past into a guest house.

Developers want to transform the B-Listed Christ Church on the Corran Esplanade to create new visitor accommodation.

Few details have been provided as part of the planning application, which is currently awaiting a decision by councillors.

Read more about each application:

