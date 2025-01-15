Fort William bar plans extension and developers propose new houses near Great Glen Way

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fort William bar plans extension and developers propose new houses near Great Glen Way

The Press and Journal details recent planning applications in and around Oban and Fort William.

By Michelle Henderson
Exciting new planning applications have been lodged concerning both the Oban and Fort William areas.
Welcome to our third edition of Oban and the Fort William Planning Ahead – The Press and Journal’s weekly planning round-up.

It joins our popular north-east and Inverness series, which offer readers a selection of the most interesting local planning applications.

This week, an application has been lodged by the owners of the Ben Nevis Bar in Fort William to expand their business.

Also in the town, developers have applied for road construction consent (RCC) for a new housing development .

In Oban, meanwhile, there are plans to construct staff accommodation at Dungallan House Hotel and proposals to convert a former nursery into a guest house.

Ben Nevis restuarant in Fort William
The owners of the Ben Nevis Bar in Fort William have outlined plans to expand their restaurant space. Image: Google Maps.

Fort William bar looks to expand operations in 2025

The owners of the Ben Nevis Bar have lodged plans to extend their premises on Fort William’s High Street.

The popular spot was named Highland Pub of the Year in 2024.

And now the Ben Nevis Trading Company Ltd is looking to expanding the restaurant’s floor space.

Drawings lodged as part of the planning application highlight the developer’s desire to create a new dining area, adjacent to their existing balcony.

The space will enable the business to add eight or so additional tables to the rear of the premises.

That will enable the owners – and their customers – to make the most of the panoramic views over Loch Linnhe.

Drawing of Ben Nevis Bar
Drawings showing what the Ben Nevis Bar will look like once the expansion is complete. Image: Beaton & McMurchy Architects.

Plans lodged for Fort William housing development

Plans for a new housing development on the outskirts of Fort William have been revived.

Iain Macdonald from HGA (UK) Ltd is applying for roads authority for construction consent to create a new scheme in the Glenkingie area of Coal.

Vacant plot of land behind houses in Coal.
Developers are proposing constructing a housing development in the Coal area of Fort William. Image: Google Maps.

The properties would take shape on vacant land near Kilmallie Road, adjacent to a section of the Great Glen Way.

Associated parking and landscaping is also proposed.

The site was first earmarked for housing back in 2021, when plans for 18 residential properties were refused by councillors.

A subsequent appeal to the Scottish Government that same year resulted in approval being granted, subject to 14 conditions.

A timescale for construction has not yet been outlined.

Dungallan Hotel on the hill above Oban.
Dungallan House Hotel has lodged plans to construct accommodation quarters for their staff. Image: Google Maps.

Oban Hotel makes plans to house staff

In Oban, the owners of the Dungallan Country House are looking to create new staff quarters within the grounds of the Gallanach Road property.

View overlooking Oban harbour from the hill above the town centre.
The 5-star Country House bed and breakfast is aiming to provide additional accommodation on site. Image: Google Maps.

The 5-star bed and breakfast is described as “an exclusive oasis for adults” on the stunning west coast.

Could Oban soon boast a new guest house?

Staying in Oban, plans have been lodged to convert a former nursery with a religions past into a guest house.

Developers want to transform the B-Listed Christ Church on the Corran Esplanade to create new visitor accommodation.

View overlooking Oban Harbour.
It is hoped the former church could be converted to provide accommodation for Oban’s many annual visitors. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Few details have been provided as part of the planning application, which is currently awaiting a decision by councillors.

All the latest planning stories

Oban and Fort William Planning Ahead encompass applications submitted to Argyll and Bute Council and Highland Council.

It will be published every Wednesday (Tuesday during public holidays) and will feature in our weekly Oban and the Hebrides newsletter.

Read more about each application:

