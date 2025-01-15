All hands on deck! Volunteer for one of Scotland’s biggest events in 2025

After 28 years, the city will once again host the Tall Ships Races. Sign up to volunteer and be part of the adventure of a lifetime!

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

About 50 Tall Ships from around the world will sail into Aberdeen for the four-day maritime festival from July 19 to 22 2025.

With thousands of international crew and visitors expected to descend on the city, the Races is going to be one of the biggest events in Scotland this year.

It’s also going to be Europe’s largest free family event with live music, parades and entertainment planned throughout the festival.

Given its magnitude, this spectacular maritime event offers incredible opportunities for volunteers.

7 reasons to volunteer for Tall Ships Races 2025:

1. Get high-quality training

All volunteers will receive training, including an introduction to the Tall Ships Races, health and safety guidelines, and specific instructions for certain roles.

This will be an excellent way to enhance your knowledge and existing skills as well as to develop new ones. These will support you during the event but they will also carry over into both your work and personal life.

2. Gain hands-on experience

Volunteers can be involved in various aspects of organising the event, from logistics and coordination to safety protocols and guest management.

The practical skills you can develop, like communication, organisation and teamwork, can enhance your CV and set you apart in the job market.

This experience can be invaluable, especially for those looking to develop a career in hospitality, customer service, event planning or the maritime industry.

3. Be part of a team

Volunteering at a large-scale event like the Tall Ships Races provides unparalleled opportunities to work with like-minded individuals.

A host of different sectors coming together — from events, tourism and hospitality to youth working — offers a unique opportunity to network and make connections, whether you’re a student, a graduate or a seasoned professional.

Volunteers will meet a diverse range of people, including fellow volunteers, event organisers, professionals and visitors from around the globe.

Building connections in such a vibrant environment can lead to future job opportunities and collaborations.

4. Help your local community

Volunteers will contribute to their local community by helping to host an event that brings economic and cultural benefits to Aberdeen, fostering pride in local heritage and community spirit.

5. Health and wellbeing

The Tall Ships Races will involve a variety of activities that require volunteers to be on their feet, move around and engage with the public.

Being involved in such a dynamic environment promotes a healthy lifestyle. It improves physical and mental health as well as enhances overall wellbeing.

6. Sense of accomplishment and confidence

Being part of a significant event like the Tall Ships Races provides a sense of purpose and accomplishment.

As volunteers help to create a memorable experience for thousands of attendees, they will see first hand the impact of their contributions. This can help boost a person’s self-esteem and encourage individuals to be involved in more volunteering experiences.

7. Have fun!

The Tall Ships Races is not all about hard work. It’s also about having fun!

Being involved in an event like this will allow volunteers to experience unique activities, make friends and create lasting memories.

Apply to volunteer for the Tall Ships Races 2025

Ready to make a splash?

Be part of the Tall Ships Races 2025 in Aberdeen. Help make it an unforgettable experience for all the visitors and crew.

There’s a whole range of roles to choose from, each requiring availability to work a minimum of three shifts.

So get on board now!

Applications close on January 31 2025.

To find out more and to apply, visit the Tall Ships Races 2025 website.

Read more:

Volunteers share ‘brilliant’ memories of Tall Ships Races 1997

60 photos of the Tall Ships Race 1991… can you spot yourself?