All hands on deck! Volunteer for one of Scotland’s biggest events in 2025

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Partnership Home Lifestyle

All hands on deck! Volunteer for one of Scotland’s biggest events in 2025

Get excited and volunteer for the biggest event to come to Aberdeen in a generation.

In partnership with Tall Ships Races Aberdeen
dozens of people watch as ships sail into a harbour as in the upcoming Tall Ships Races 2025
Dozens of tall ships will sail to Aberdeen this summer for the Tall Ships Races.

After 28 years, the city will once again host the Tall Ships Races. Sign up to volunteer and be part of the adventure of a lifetime!

About 50 Tall Ships from around the world will sail into Aberdeen for the four-day maritime festival from July 19 to 22 2025.

With thousands of international crew and visitors expected to descend on the city, the Races is going to be one of the biggest events in Scotland this year.

It’s also going to be Europe’s largest free family event with live music, parades and entertainment planned throughout the festival.

Given its magnitude, this spectacular maritime event offers incredible opportunities for volunteers.

7 reasons to volunteer for Tall Ships Races 2025:

1. Get high-quality training

All volunteers will receive training, including an introduction to the Tall Ships Races, health and safety guidelines, and specific instructions for certain roles.

This will be an excellent way to enhance your knowledge and existing skills as well as to develop new ones. These will support you during the event but they will also carry over into both your work and personal life.

2. Gain hands-on experience

Volunteers can be involved in various aspects of organising the event, from logistics and coordination to safety protocols and guest management.

The practical skills you can develop, like communication, organisation and teamwork, can enhance your CV and set you apart in the job market.

This experience can be invaluable, especially for those looking to develop a career in hospitality, customer service, event planning or the maritime industry.

3. Be part of a team

Volunteering at a large-scale event like the Tall Ships Races provides unparalleled opportunities to work with like-minded individuals.

A host of different sectors coming together — from events, tourism and hospitality to youth working —  offers a unique opportunity to network and make connections, whether you’re a student, a graduate or a seasoned professional.

Volunteers will meet a diverse range of people, including fellow volunteers, event organisers, professionals and visitors from around the globe.

Building connections in such a vibrant environment can lead to future job opportunities and collaborations.

4. Help your local community

Volunteers will contribute to their local community by helping to host an event that brings economic and cultural benefits to Aberdeen, fostering pride in local heritage and community spirit.

5. Health and wellbeing

The Tall Ships Races will involve a variety of activities that require volunteers to be on their feet, move around and engage with the public.

Being involved in such a dynamic environment promotes a healthy lifestyle. It improves physical and mental health as well as enhances overall wellbeing.

6. Sense of accomplishment and confidence

Being part of a significant event like the Tall Ships Races provides a sense of purpose and accomplishment.

As volunteers help to create a memorable experience for thousands of attendees, they will see first hand the impact of their contributions. This can help boost a person’s self-esteem and encourage individuals to be involved in more volunteering experiences.

7. Have fun!

The Tall Ships Races is not all about hard work. It’s also about having fun!

Being involved in an event like this will allow volunteers to experience unique activities, make friends and create lasting memories.

Apply to volunteer for the Tall Ships Races 2025

Ready to make a splash?

Be part of the Tall Ships Races 2025 in Aberdeen. Help make it an unforgettable experience for all the visitors and crew.

There’s a whole range of roles to choose from, each requiring availability to work a minimum of three shifts.

So get on board now!

Applications close on January 31 2025.

To find out more and to apply, visit the Tall Ships Races 2025 website.

Read more:

Volunteers share ‘brilliant’ memories of Tall Ships Races 1997

60 photos of the Tall Ships Race 1991… can you spot yourself?

Conversation