Highlands & Islands

Western Isles community asked to support vulnerable people while emergency alarm system is being fixed

An ongoing issue is affecting the community's alarm service.

By Ellie Milne
Walking stick
The community has been asked to support vulnerable and elderly people. Image: Shutterstock.

The Western Isles community has been asked to look out for vulnerable and elderly people until an issue with its emergency alarm system can be fixed.

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar reported there was an ongoing problem with some telecare alarms on Friday.

Although a solution to the problem has been identified, services will not return to normal until next week.

The Faire Telecare Service is a 24-hour-a-day community alarm service which covers the Western Isles community.

It offers reassurance to carers and people living on their own that support is always available, as well as an immediate response in an emergency.

Users are able to contact the Alarm Receiving Centre from their homes and receive a response from trained staff.

Issue with telecare alarms will be fixed next week

Due to the ongoing issue with the system, some people will be unable to make contact with their alarms.

A spokesperson from Comhairle nan Eilean Siar said: “There is an ongoing issue affecting some Comhairle telecare alarms.

“A solution to the issue has been identified but it is likely to be early next week before the service returns to normal.

“The Comhairle asks that family members, neighbours and friends living nearby assist and support elderly and vulnerable people.

“A group message will be sent to all home carers and the Comhairle will call impacted clients over the weekend to ensure awareness.

“Faire can still be contacted by email at faire@cne-siar.gov.uk or by phone on 01851 701702.”

