Second pair of lynx safely captured after search in Cairngorms

A second pair of lynx have been successfully captured in the Cairngorms.

The two wild cats were first spotted in the Dell of Killiehuntly area near Kingussie around 7.10am on Friday.

Efforts to trap and recover the pair, who are believed to have been “illegally released”, have been ongoing throughout the day.

Staff from the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) have now confirmed they have been successfully caught.

They were captured around 6.30pm in the same area two other lynx were found the day before.

Both animals are understood to be in “good health” and are being checked over by vets at the nearby Highland Wildlife Park.

They will then be moved to quarantine facilities in Edinburgh Zoo.

Dr Helen Senn, head of conservation at RZSS, said: “I’m sure that everyone in the community will be happy and relieved to know that the second pair of lynx have been safely captured.

“Early reports are that they appear to be in good health, which is the most important thing.”

Second lynx pair captured

“It’s been a rollercoaster 48 hours, with people working throughout the day and night, in some extremely challenging conditions,” she continued.

“But I’ve been so impressed by the efforts of our own staff as well as partners, and members of the local community to ensure that the outcome is a positive one.

“The lynx will now be moved to Highland Wildlife Park before being moved to Edinburgh Zoo to quarantine for 30 days.

“Although we don’t think that there are any more lynx out there, we will continue to monitor the release site under the direction of Police Scotland.”

Earlier today, Dr Senn spoke to The Press and Journal about the search efforts, sharing teams were tracking pawprints in the snow and monitoring cameras.

She added their concerns had been growing for the cat’s welfare amidst the freezing temperatures but she remained hopeful they would both be captured safely.

An update from police states: “The two lynx seen in the Dell of Killiehuntly area near Kingussie around 7.10am on Friday, January 10, have been safely captured.

“The animals are now in the care of the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland.

“Inquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances of how they came to be in the area, as well as the additional pair of lynx which were captured on Thursday, January 9.

“We would continue to ask people not to travel to the area, particularly in the current weather conditions. Further inquiries will remain ongoing in the woods, involving officers and specialist animal experts.”

