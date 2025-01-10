Second pair of lynx safely captured after search in Cairngorms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highlands & Islands

Second pair of lynx safely captured after search in Cairngorms

Efforts to trap and recover the pair have been ongoing throughout the day.

By Ellie Milne
Lynx on camera
The lynx captured on camera earlier today. Image: RZSS.

A second pair of lynx have been successfully captured in the Cairngorms.

The two wild cats were first spotted in the Dell of Killiehuntly area near Kingussie around 7.10am on Friday.

Efforts to trap and recover the pair, who are believed to have been “illegally released”, have been ongoing throughout the day.

Staff from the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) have now confirmed they have been successfully caught.

They were captured around 6.30pm in the same area two other lynx were found the day before.

Both animals are understood to be in “good health” and are being checked over by vets at the nearby Highland Wildlife Park.

They will then be moved to quarantine facilities in Edinburgh Zoo.

Dr Helen Senn, Head of Conservation at the Highland Wildlife Park wearing a blue zipper fleece and an orange hat.
Dr Helen Senn, who is based at the Highland Wildlife Park, says they are “keeping an open mind” in considering the possibility more lynx may be on the loose. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Dr Helen Senn, head of conservation at RZSS, said: “I’m sure that everyone in the community will be happy and relieved to know that the second pair of lynx have been safely captured.

“Early reports are that they appear to be in good health, which is the most important thing.”

Second lynx pair captured

“It’s been a rollercoaster 48 hours, with people working throughout the day and night, in some extremely challenging conditions,” she continued.

“But I’ve been so impressed by the efforts of our own staff as well as partners, and members of the local community to ensure that the outcome is a positive one.

“The lynx will now be moved to Highland Wildlife Park before being moved to Edinburgh Zoo to quarantine for 30 days.

“Although we don’t think that there are any more lynx out there, we will continue to monitor the release site under the direction of Police Scotland.”

Police vehicle in the snow along a tree lined road.
Specialist teams from the Highland Wildlife Park have been working alongside Police Scotland and rangers from the Cairngorm National Park to rescue the “illegally released” lynx. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Earlier today, Dr Senn spoke to The Press and Journal about the search efforts, sharing teams were tracking pawprints in the snow and monitoring cameras.

She added their concerns had been growing for the cat’s welfare amidst the freezing temperatures but she remained hopeful they would both be captured safely.

An update from police states: “The two lynx seen in the Dell of Killiehuntly area near Kingussie around 7.10am on Friday, January 10, have been safely captured.

“The animals are now in the care of the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland.

“Inquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances of how they came to be in the area, as well as the additional pair of lynx which were captured on Thursday, January 9.

“We would continue to ask people not to travel to the area, particularly in the current weather conditions. Further inquiries will remain ongoing in the woods, involving officers and specialist animal experts.”

