Home News Moray

‘Terrified’ Elgin swan hit by car after ‘dogs run on’ to frozen Cooper Park pond

The incident comes after multiple calls from the library for people on the ice to 'stay away' from the birds.

By Ena Saracevic
Swans were stuck in the frozen over pond at Cooper Park. Image: Lyndsey Stanford.
An animal charity was called to help an Elgin swan after it was hit by a car yesterday.

A bird from the pond in Cooper Park was injured after being scared by off-lead dogs on the iced-over water.

Elgin Library reported the incident on social media after the Scottish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SSPCA) was called to the scene.

Over the years, some dogwalkers and members of the public have used the frozen over pond as an ice rink during the colder months.

However, the library has noted they strongly do not recommend venturing on to the surface “in any circumstances” and take no responsibilities for any injuries.

Swans in the icy pond at Cooper Park. Image: Jason Hedges.

Swan ‘terrified’ after dog incident

However, yesterday, in a post to social media, they said: “One of the swans has become terrified by dogs off-leash on the ice.

“It has run into the road and been hit by a car and injured.

“An SSPCA agent has just arrived at the pond.”

The library then urged members of the public to keep their distance from the swans, particularly dogs.

It is not understood how severe the swan’s injuries are, though the SSPCA have been contacted for more information.

Elgin Library warned the public not to approach swans in the pond. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson.

A day prior, on Saturday, the library posted to social media about a swan stuck in the frozen over pond.

After speaking to the SSPCA, Elgin Library were advised that swans are very powerful wild birds and are well adapted for swimming in cold temperatures.

The swans “should be able to” break the ice free at some point using their chests, and can survive for days if unable to do so.

People skating at Cooper Park’s pond in Elgin.

The first warning said: “Please do not risk your own health and safety or that of others by attempting to go on the ice to free the swan.

“Please do not throw projectiles near the swan to try to break the ice.

“Please do not approach or let your dogs approach the swan at all.

“All of these activities are dangerous and will cause massive stress to the bird, putting it at risk of injury.”

‘Adverse’ Elgin weather meant disruption throughout town last week

Elgin was completely covered in snow last week following multiple weather warnings for snow and ice.

On Tuesday, January 7, Stagecoach even cancelled all Elgin buses until further notice due to the “adverse” weather and “really bad” roads.

Elgin was blanketed in snow last week. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson.

Dozens of schools across the north and north-east closed, while others delayed opening or changed their transport options for pupils.

No additional snowfall or ice is expected in the town within the coming days.

The SSPCA has been contacted for comment.

