Nairn Museum features on BBC’s ‘The Repair Shop’ as WWII artwork uncovered

A Highland museum has made a special appearance on ‘The Repair Shop on the Road’.

Nairn Museum was the focus of a special episode of the BBC spin-off series, which aired tonight, Monday, January 13.

The episode, titled Highlands – Treasure in the Attic, featured host Dominic Chiesa (‘Dom’) and Inverness restoration expert Richard Fraser as they uncovered a remarkable piece of history.

The pair discovered unique WWII-era artwork painted directly onto the attic walls by Polish soldiers who were stationed at the museum.

These precious artworks were at risk of being lost forever due to the deteriorating roof and the threat of collapse.

Nairn Museum features on The Repair Shop

Founded in 1860, Nairn Museum is based in Viewfield House, a classic Regency-era building.

The independent museum – which preserves, explores and brings to life the heritage of Nairn and Nairnshire – closed in September 2024 for essential building maintenance.

It will reopen on March 31 this year.

The museum announced the “exciting news” of its appearance a few hours before the programme aired.

A Facebook post read: “We originally applied for conservation work on two stunning dresses from our collection, but when a fabric conservator couldn’t be found in time, the team suggested tackling something equally fascinating—the Second World War graffiti in our attic!”

The museum explained how the attic is in “desperate need” of repair.

The Highland Council is doing some minor roof work, however much-needed major works are not currently planned.

Staff at the museum hope that tonight’s visibility will help them persuade decision makers to invest in the building.

Century-old artwork uncovered at Nairn Museum during The Repair Shop

Tonight’s episode showed Dom and Inverness plastering expert Richard Fraser trying to preserve art painted by Polish soldiers on the walls of the attic of Nairn Museum during WWII.

They were welcomed by museum curator Annie MacDonald.

She took the restauration workers to the attic to see the unique artwork.

Ms MacDonald showed them a picture of flowers and a second painting of a woman, which she hoped it was “someone’s sweetheart.”

She said: “They were drawn in 1945 by Polish soldiers who stayed here – I hope we can display them to the public; that’s my dream.

“I think they’re very intimate and very delicate and it’s a story not many people know and one I know the Polish community really cares about.”

Former museum manager Jenny Rose-Miller explained the artworks are “very much part of the local history”.

She said: “I was first aware of these in 2002, when I was museum manager and we had a visit from one of the Polish soldiers that was here and he was thrilled to see that the sketches were still here on the walls.”

Nairn museum WWII paintings successfully restored

Mr Fraser needed to cut the plaster to safely retrieve the paintings.

He explained that there was “risk” involved in the operation as he said they could “crack” the plaster in the process.

However, he successfully managed to remove them with Dom’s help and then transported the artworks to his Nairn workshop for further restauration.

Back in the museum, they were welcomed by volunteers who could not wait to see the paintings off the wall.

Ms MacDonald concluded: “It’s absolutely amazing, it’s absolutely stunning.

“I wasn’t expecting to see them as complete as they are; it’s beautiful.”