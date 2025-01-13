Penalty hero Ross Doohan delivers insight into Aberdeen squad mood amid-11 game winless slump

Penalty save hero Ross Doohan insists Aberdeen’s self-belief and confidence has not been dented a winless collapse in form.

And he says the players, manager Jimmy Thelin and backroom staff are all unified in the drive to reignite the Dons’ season.

Aberdeen’s slump without victory extended to 11 games with a 0-0 stalemate against Hearts at Pittodrie on Sunday.

It took a dramatic 93rd minute penalty save by Doohan to salvage a draw and prevent the Reds crashing to a sixth straight league loss for the first time since 2010.

Struggling Aberdeen have taken just four points from the last possible 33.

However, Doohan reckons the Dons have already shown what they are capable of with their record-breaking 11-game unbeaten start to the Premiership season.

And the revival has to start when they face second-placed Rangers at Ibrox on Wednesday.

Doohan, 26, said: “We have shown what we can do during the season – we still have that confidence in ourselves.

“It is a case of believing in ourselves and keeping the team spirit high.

“The season’s played over 38 games, so we’ll see what it is at the end of the season.

“There’s a great bunch of lads here and we’re all in it together through the high times and the low times. All the players, the staff – everyone associated with the club.”

When Aberdeen beat Rangers 2-1 at Pittodrie on October 30, they opened up a nine-point lead on the Ibrox club, who were then below them in third.

The fourth-placed Dons now trail second-placed Rangers by nine points ahead of Wednesday’s showdown in Glasgow.

Doohan on ending Aberdeen clean sheet drought

Doohan said: “We need to take the positives from the Hearts game, analyse them and build on that for the next game.

“The clean sheet was a positive as we have not had many lately.

“As a goalkeeper, your bread and butter is clean sheets.

“We work as a team, all 11 of us and then the boys who come off the bench, with our priority to win the game.

“A clean sheet really puts us in good position to win the games.

“And if we keep a clean sheet, we don’t lose.

“We’re all searching for the wins and hopefully we can get one on the board as soon as possible.”

Doohan’s ‘instinctive’ penalty save

Aberdeen were facing another defeat when Hearts were awarded a late penalty for a foul by Sivert Heltne Nilsen on Kenneth Vargas.

Doohan brilliantly dived to his right to push Jorge Grant’s penalty kick on to the post to salvage a valuable point.

He said: “It’s a good feeling, saving a penalty, especially in the last minute.

“But that’s what I’m there to do – to try and keep a clean sheet.

“It was just instinctive. It was my mind and I just said to myself to pick a side and fully commit to it.

“Thankfully, I guessed the right way and got the tip on to the post.

“Hopefully that could be a turning point with a clean sheet and progress through the league.”

Aberdeen’s makeshift centre-back pairings

New Aberdeen signing Kristers Tobers made a starting debut at centre-back against Hearts following a £600,000 transfer from Swiss club Grasshoppers.

When Tobers was substituted in the 66th minute, midfielder Dante Polvara went in at centre-back.

Midfielder Heltne Nilsen had started at centre-back due to injury and suspension.

Centre-backs Gavin Molloy and Jack Milne are both out with long-term injuries and Slobodan Rubezic was suspended.

Doohan said: “That’s what you work for on the training ground.

“You build relationships with everybody in the squad because you know in football, things happen.

“Injuries and suspensions happen so you are going to chop and change.

“Siv’s obviously an experienced player, so he’s stepped into central defence and did well.

“Communication is key, using his experience and helping everyone on the pitch.”

Doohan pushing to retain No.1 jersey

Former Celtic, Ross County and Dundee United keeper D00han has been pitched into the Aberdeen starting line-up due to injury to Dimitar Mitov.

Bulgaria international keeper Mitov is expected to return to fitness later this month, but Doohan is determined to deliver a compelling argument to retain the No.1 jersey.

He said: “I want to play every game I can and show everybody what I can do.”