Emergency services rush to A9 crash south of Aviemore

Police and firefighters are attending an A9 crash south of Aviemore.

Emergency services were called to reports of a collision near Kincraig at 6.45pm today.

The road is currently closed northbound.

Police and the fire service are understood to be in attendance.

Motorists are advised to use an alternative route.

Three fire crews rush to A9 crash

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 6.45pm.

“We sent three appliances to the scene.

“We are currently still in attendance.”

It is not known how many cars were involved in the crash, or if there has been any injuries.

Traffic Scotland’s website reads: “The A9 at Kincraig, south of Aviemore, is currently closed Northbound due to a road traffic incident.

“Motorists are advised to use Alternate route.”

Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been approached for more information.

