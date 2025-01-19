Billy Mckay heaps praise on Alfie Bavidge as Caley Thistle close gap on Annan Athletic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Football Caley Thistle

Billy Mckay heaps praise on Alfie Bavidge as Caley Thistle close gap on Annan Athletic

Inverness ran out 3-0 winners at Galabank and are only four points behind Annan with a game in hand.

By Reporter
Inverness' Billy McKay. Image: SNS.
Three goals and a clean sheet against Annan Athletic delighted Inverness player-assistant manager Billy Mckay who also bagged the third goal for the Highlanders.

It was a comfortable three points for Caley Jags who are now just four points behind the Galabank side with a game in hand.

And they have a great chance of reducing the deficit on eighth-place Annan to a single point if they can beat Queen of the South at Palmerston on Tuesday night.

Mckay said: “I thought the lads played well, started the game well and controlled most of the first half.

“We created chances and we were disappointed we were not more ahead at the interval.

“We came out in the second half and we snuffed out the other team by getting the second goal.

“The boys managed the game well and I’m delighted we got the win.”

Alfie Bavidge was on target for Caley Thistle again. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Mckay was encouraged by another impressive display by Aberdeen loanee Alfie Bavidge, who opened the scoring five minutes before the break.

Keith Bray doubled the advantage four minutes into the second half before Mckay completed the scoring with a late penalty.

On Bavidge, Mckay said: “He’s been great. He’s lively and a strong lad and probably playing in what is not his most natural position, but he’s done great and got himself a goal and he had a couple of other chances.

“We asked him to make an impact and to get into these areas and the goals will come.

“He’s been doing that and he’s got two and hopefully he will get his third goal for us on Tuesday when we play Queens.

“I was delighted to get the third goal and seal the game but it was a good all-round performance and it was a really good win.”

 

 

