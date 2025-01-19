Billy Mckay heaps praise on Alfie Bavidge as Caley Thistle close gap on Annan Athletic

Three goals and a clean sheet against Annan Athletic delighted Inverness player-assistant manager Billy Mckay who also bagged the third goal for the Highlanders.

It was a comfortable three points for Caley Jags who are now just four points behind the Galabank side with a game in hand.

And they have a great chance of reducing the deficit on eighth-place Annan to a single point if they can beat Queen of the South at Palmerston on Tuesday night.

Mckay said: “I thought the lads played well, started the game well and controlled most of the first half.

“We created chances and we were disappointed we were not more ahead at the interval.

“We came out in the second half and we snuffed out the other team by getting the second goal.

“The boys managed the game well and I’m delighted we got the win.”

Mckay was encouraged by another impressive display by Aberdeen loanee Alfie Bavidge, who opened the scoring five minutes before the break.

Keith Bray doubled the advantage four minutes into the second half before Mckay completed the scoring with a late penalty.

On Bavidge, Mckay said: “He’s been great. He’s lively and a strong lad and probably playing in what is not his most natural position, but he’s done great and got himself a goal and he had a couple of other chances.

“We asked him to make an impact and to get into these areas and the goals will come.

“He’s been doing that and he’s got two and hopefully he will get his third goal for us on Tuesday when we play Queens.

“I was delighted to get the third goal and seal the game but it was a good all-round performance and it was a really good win.”