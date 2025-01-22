Torlundy home refused and row of houses could be built behind Oban’s Mountain Warehouse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Torlundy home refused and row of houses could be built behind Oban’s Mountain Warehouse

The Press and Journal details recent planning applications in and around Oban and Fort William.

By Louise Glen

Welcome to Oban and the Fort William Planning Ahead – The Press and Journal’s weekly planning round-up.

It joins our north-east and Inverness series’, which offer readers a selection of the most interesting local planning applications.

Oban and Fort William Planning Ahead looks at applications submitted to Argyll and Bute Council and Highland Council.

This week, a plan for four new houses behind George Street in Oban and a wind turbine development near the town.

An application for a holiday pod has been made in Spean Bridge, and the reasons behind the refusal of a new house at Torlundy have been published.

Torlundy home planning application refused

The dwelling was planned for a site at Torlundy. Image: D Kelly Designs.

Let’s get started with the plan for a house at Torlundy that has been refused by planners.

Plans lodged with Highland Council for a house on land south-west of Nevis Lodge, Torlundy, Fort William did not hit the mark for development.

In a decision letter, applicants Mr and Mrs Carver of Torlundy Farm were told that the site they had selected for the detached property did not “meet any of the acceptable development types” laid down in legislation.

Planners said the “development would erode the visual balance of development and woodland due to the loss of and adverse impacts on trees and woodland.

They ruled that the project would not demonstrate suitable siting in keeping with the area’s character.

They also said the applicant had “failed to demonstrate that the proposal would not have an adverse effect on bats, pine marten, red squirrel and badger (or other protected species.”

That was in spite of variations being made to the proposal to allow for the retention of existing mature trees.

Holiday pod at Kilmonivaig near Fort William

The holiday pod at Kilmonivaig will be used by the owner, not as a standalone unit. Image: AN Fraser.

Fergus Fraser of Kilmonivaig has applied to Highland Council to build “one small letting pod” on land owned by himself.

The pod is proposed within the area of the newly-built “Riverside” home.

This letting accommodation is intended for use by the owner and will not be occupied as a standalone unit.

There is currently a path up to the proposed site and it is intended to upgrade this so that vehicle access is possible.

There will be some site clearance required to expose hard-packed gravel on which a concrete slab will be poured to support the pod.

The proposed pod is of a single-pitched roof and will be clad with “Hardie Plank” cladding which will “stand up to the harsh weather front on the site”.

This is in-keeping with the existing house which also has Hardie plank cladding.

Terraced houses planned for behind Mountain Warehouse in Oban

Plans have been lodged for a mews-type development behind George Street in Oban. Image: Beaton and McMurty.

A planning application has been lodged for a “mews-type development” on unused land in the town centre of Oban.

A row of four terraced houses is being planned for land behind Mountain Warehouse on George Street.

An application for the development has been lodged with Argyll and Bute Council.

The plans are for housing in an unused area behind Mountain Warehouse in Oban. Image: Beaton and McMurty.

Applicant Paul Sloan is working with architects Beaton and McMurchy of Taynuilt to bring the land into use.

In papers, it is said that the site has historically had very little use.

The applicant states: “The site at present is a bit of an eyesore.

“The proposals provide an environmental gain by constructing high-quality housing in the town centre.”

12 wind turbines near Oban

The wind farm near Oban would be visible from the air and on the road near Oban. Image: Galileo 04 Ltd

Developers Galileo 04 Ltd are proposing to construct a 12-turbine wind farm to the south-east of Oban.

Corr Chnoc Wind Farm would have a dozen three-bladed horizontal axis turbines which would result in a combined output above 50MW and potentially up to 86MW.

That’s enough power for 42,000 homes – roughly a town four times the size of Oban and Lorn with almost 9,000 households.

The proposed site in Glen Lonan sits approximately half a mile east of the scattered settlement of Barran/ Kilmore, and about three miles southeast of Oban.

