Aldi home deliveries and vet surgery expansion in Fort William, battery storage in Taynuilt and Oban pharmacy upgrade

Welcome to Oban and Fort William Planning Ahead – The Press and Journal’s weekly planning round-up.

It joins our popular north-east and Inverness series, which offer readers a selection of the most interesting local planning applications.

This week, we feature a plan for playing music and an enlarged drinks aisle in Fort William’s Aldi store and a new vet’s surgery in Caol.

In Oban, meanwhile, there are plans for Gordon’s Chemist and dozens of objections to a wind turbine battery storage site at Taynuilt.

Music, home deliveries and larger alcohol area in Fort William Aldi

The owners of Aldi have asked Highland Council for a major variation to their operating plan.

They hope to introduce music for customers, as well as a home delivery service.

The store wants to play recorded ‘background’ music for shoppers at the North Road premises in Fort William – both”during and outwith” core hours at the store.

They also plan to change their licence to include “the sale of other goods consistent with the business of a supermarket, including outside core hours. Home deliveries, a click-and-collect service and online sales may also take place”.

It has also applied to increase its off-sales capacity from 339 sq ft to 420 sq ft.

Expanded vet surgery for Caol

A retail unit in Caol is set to become an expanded vet surgery.

Ben Nevis Vets plans to change the use of a shop retail unit in the Lochaber village to open up a double-fronted premises to cater for animals and their owners.

The unit was recently used by LCA, which provided alcohol counselling services in Lochaber.

Plans lodged by Dundee architects Heger detail additional surgery rooms and meeting spaces, with connections to the existing veterinary surgery via new openings on both floors.

On its website, Ben Nevis Vets describes itself as a “local, family-owned, independent vet practice, caring for animals of all shapes and sizes”.

Dozens of objections to Battery storage plan in Taynuilt

Proposals to site 26 battery units in 13 pairs at Taynuilt has been met with dozens of objections.

The battery units look like large shipping containers and will store lithium batteries, powered by nearby turbines.

The application lodged for the Taynuilt substation by Downing Renewable Developments has gathered objections from across the community.

Downing has asked for permission to install, operate and decommission infrastructure on land immediately west of Taynuilt Substation.

It claims the site near Taynuilt would provide significant flexibility to the National Grid and enable increased renewable energy generation.

In papers submitted to Argyll and Bute Council, the developer says: “A variety of international, national and local policies require a dramatic increase in battery storage if carbon emissions are to be reduced through connecting more renewable energy generation to the grid.”

It claims the application “manages to address the global climate emergency and nature crisis by encouraging these types of developments”.

Downing adds: “The principle of battery storage development is therefore acceptable, and the proposed development will contribute significantly to the renewable energy ambitions and targets.”

The developer says concerns are “understandable” but writes: “Nonetheless, any impacts of the proposed development are considered minimal, with no significant impact on heritage, noise, landscape, flood risk, or ecology, as relevant assessments have been undertaken.”

There are dozens of objections to the plan, raising concerns about fire risk at the plant leading to environmental damage and risks to rail and road connections if an incident occurred at the plant.

Gordon’s Chemist Oban applies to make internal improvements

A plan to make alterations to Gordon’s Chemist pharmacy in Oban will improve the interior of the shop to make it more accessible – but won’t address the step into the property.

In a planning application lodged with Argyll and Bute Council, HAB Architecture Ltd details “internal alterations to the pharmacy, including alterations to retail

units, formation of consultation room, removal and erection of non-load-bearing partitions, installation of suspended ceiling and installation of ventilation extracts.”

The business, at 16 George Street, is one of only two pharmacies in the town.

Oban Access Panel has made comments on the proposal asking that a 3-inch step into the chemists be removed.

A letter associated with the application from the access panel said the step was “a barrier to many disabled people”.

The submission continues: “The double doors are seriously restrictive to people with disabilities and wheelchair users and should, ideally be replaced with motion-sensored (or push pad) doors, giving clear effective opening space of 12oomm or 3.9ft.”

