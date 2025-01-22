Emergency incident on rail line between Loch Awe and Dalmally

Emergency services have rushed to the scene of an incident on the rail line between Dalmally and Loch Awe.

The Oban to Crianlarich line is closed and train services have been cancelled.

The nature of the emergency incident is not known.

In a post online, a spokesperson for ScotRail said: “Emergency services are responding to an incident between Loch Awe and Dalmally.

“The line is closed.

“Train services between Glasgow Queen Street and Oban will be cancelled, delayed or revised.”

We have asked ScotRail and Police Scotland for more information.

