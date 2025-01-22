Underground fire leaves Nairn homes without power

An area of Nairn has gone dark this afternoon following an underground fire.

Fire crews were sent to the town’s Church Street shortly after 11am.

Two appliances were tasked to the scene, wasting no time in dousing the flames.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

Households in the area have, however, been left without power in the wake of the incident.

Nairn homes to be without power until 5pm

Around 21 homes and businesses across 12 postcodes have been affected by the outage.

SSEN engineers have arrived on the scene to begin mending the fault and return power to the area.

They estimate the work will be complete by 5pm.

A statement posted on their website said one in three households could be affected by the unplanned outage.

It reads: “We are aware of a fault on our local network affecting several homes.

“This means that you and some of your neighbours will be affected by the power cut but not all – this is why you may notice some of your neighbours have power when you do not.

“It’s not uncommon to see 1 in 3 homes affected.

“We have engineers on the way.

“Once they arrive, they will get straight to work on investigating the fault and attempting to restore your power.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has been approached for comment.