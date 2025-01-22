Underground fire leaves Nairn homes without power

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Highlands & Islands

Underground fire leaves Nairn homes without power

Firefighters extinguished the fire on Church Street in Nairn.

By Michelle Henderson
Traffic on the A96 in Nairn
More than 20 households in the Nairn area are without power this afternoon. Image: Sandy McCook/ Dc Thomson.

An area of Nairn has gone dark this afternoon following an underground fire.

Fire crews were sent to the town’s Church Street shortly after 11am.

Two appliances were tasked to the scene, wasting no time in dousing the flames.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

Households in the area have, however, been left without power in the wake of the incident.

Nairn homes to be without power until 5pm

Around 21 homes and businesses across 12 postcodes have been affected by the outage.

SSEN engineers have arrived on the scene to begin mending the fault and return power to the area.

They estimate the work will be complete by 5pm.

Two red fire engines back to back.
Two fire appliances were called to Church Street in Nairn this morning to reports of an underground fire. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

A statement posted on their website said one in three households could be affected by the unplanned outage.

It reads: “We are aware of a fault on our local network affecting several homes.

“This means that you and some of your neighbours will be affected by the power cut but not all – this is why you may notice some of your neighbours have power when you do not.

“It’s not uncommon to see 1 in 3 homes affected.

“We have engineers on the way.

“Once they arrive, they will get straight to work on investigating the fault and attempting to restore your power.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has been approached for comment.

Conversation