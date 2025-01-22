Caley Thistle’s Charlie Gilmour unfazed by third away game in succession after Queen of the South loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle’s Charlie Gilmour unfazed by third away game in succession after Queen of the South loss

The experienced Inverness midfielder explains the determined Highlanders vow to respond to their midweek loss at Palmerston when they visit Alloa this weekend.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle midfielder Charlie Gilmour in action against Livingston in the SPFL Trust Trophy on October 12, 2024, at the Set Fare Arena, Livingston.
Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk

Caley Thistle midfielder Charlie Gilmour sees a third away fixture in seven days as a chance to strike back from a midweek setback.

Tuesday’s rescheduled League One game at Queen of the South ended in a 3-2 defeat – just a few days after a long trek to Dumfries and Galloway ended in a 3-0 victory against relegation rivals Annan Athletic.

Ninth-placed Inverness, who were hit with a 15-point deduction for going into administration in October, are four points behind Annan after 21 matches.

This Saturday, the Highlanders are on the road again, this time to tackle fourth-placed Alloa Athletic, who will have had a two-week break since their 1-1 draw against Queen of the South.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle midfielder Charlie Gilmour listens to questions during a press conference at the Caledonian Stadium, Inverness, on October 10, 2024.
Belief is always high for us – Gilmour

Former Arsenal and Norwich youth player Gilmour is a key man for Scott Kellacher’s team and he is far from complaining about the tight schedule of away clashes.

The 25-year-old said: “It was really disappointing to lose on Tuesday. I felt too many of us were off it.

“It was just one of those games. We had a game last Saturday and have another this weekend, so that’s good to have a chance to bounce back.

“We don’t have long to wait, so hopefully we can get another win and we’ll have a different mindset after that one.

“Three games in a week is demanding, but we have to do it. In England, that would be quite a normal schedule, so we will get on with it.

“We go into every game believing we can win. We’re determined to put Tuesday’s result behind us.”

‘At least two’ Queens’ goals were soft

After on-loan Aberdeen starlet Alfie Bavidge gave ICT a 10th minute lead, Queens responded when ex-ICT forward Adam Brooks netted two minutes later.

Brooks put the Doonhamers ahead with another shot in the box early in the second half, but Keith Bray looked to have earned a point for the visitors.

However, substitute Jordan Allan, who is on loan from Falkirk, scored the winner after coming on for Brooks.

The result pushed Queens level on points with Alloa and strengthened their record as the best performing home team in the division, with 26 of their 29 points earned at Palmerston.

Gilmour felt the Caley Jags were too weak when it came to keeping out their hosts.

He said: “Queen of the South, tactically, caused us a few problems and we struggled to deal with that.

“The goals we conceded were poor from our point of view. I’d say at least two of them were soft.”

Inverness Caledonian Thistle winger Luis Longstaff goes on the attack during a pre-season friendly against Brora Rangers at Dudgeon Park, Brora, on July 9, 2024.
Longstaff could return for Alloa trip

Boss Kellacher, meanwhile, hopes to have Luis Longstaff back for Alloa after the winger was ruled out through injury at Palmerston after coming off with a knock against Annan.

He said: “We just couldn’t take the chance with Luis on Tuesday. Had we taken the chance, he might well have been out for four or five weeks, so I’d rather lose him for one game than five.

“We will see how he is at the end of this week and take it from there once we speak to the physio.”

