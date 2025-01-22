Caley Thistle’s Charlie Gilmour unfazed by third away game in succession after Queen of the South loss

Caley Thistle midfielder Charlie Gilmour sees a third away fixture in seven days as a chance to strike back from a midweek setback.

Tuesday’s rescheduled League One game at Queen of the South ended in a 3-2 defeat – just a few days after a long trek to Dumfries and Galloway ended in a 3-0 victory against relegation rivals Annan Athletic.

Ninth-placed Inverness, who were hit with a 15-point deduction for going into administration in October, are four points behind Annan after 21 matches.

This Saturday, the Highlanders are on the road again, this time to tackle fourth-placed Alloa Athletic, who will have had a two-week break since their 1-1 draw against Queen of the South.

Belief is always high for us – Gilmour

Former Arsenal and Norwich youth player Gilmour is a key man for Scott Kellacher’s team and he is far from complaining about the tight schedule of away clashes.

The 25-year-old said: “It was really disappointing to lose on Tuesday. I felt too many of us were off it.

“It was just one of those games. We had a game last Saturday and have another this weekend, so that’s good to have a chance to bounce back.

“We don’t have long to wait, so hopefully we can get another win and we’ll have a different mindset after that one.

“Three games in a week is demanding, but we have to do it. In England, that would be quite a normal schedule, so we will get on with it.

“We go into every game believing we can win. We’re determined to put Tuesday’s result behind us.”

‘At least two’ Queens’ goals were soft

After on-loan Aberdeen starlet Alfie Bavidge gave ICT a 10th minute lead, Queens responded when ex-ICT forward Adam Brooks netted two minutes later.

Brooks put the Doonhamers ahead with another shot in the box early in the second half, but Keith Bray looked to have earned a point for the visitors.

However, substitute Jordan Allan, who is on loan from Falkirk, scored the winner after coming on for Brooks.

The result pushed Queens level on points with Alloa and strengthened their record as the best performing home team in the division, with 26 of their 29 points earned at Palmerston.

Gilmour felt the Caley Jags were too weak when it came to keeping out their hosts.

He said: “Queen of the South, tactically, caused us a few problems and we struggled to deal with that.

“The goals we conceded were poor from our point of view. I’d say at least two of them were soft.”

Longstaff could return for Alloa trip

Boss Kellacher, meanwhile, hopes to have Luis Longstaff back for Alloa after the winger was ruled out through injury at Palmerston after coming off with a knock against Annan.

He said: “We just couldn’t take the chance with Luis on Tuesday. Had we taken the chance, he might well have been out for four or five weeks, so I’d rather lose him for one game than five.

“We will see how he is at the end of this week and take it from there once we speak to the physio.”

