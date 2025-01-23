Police seal off Black Isle property after death of man

A man has died after being found injured outside a property in Cromarty.

Emergency services were called to the Braehead area of the Black Isle town at about 6.45pm on Wednesday.

The man, aged 77, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His death is being treated as “unexplained.

Police have remained in attendance at Braehead throughout Thursday and have cordoned off an area outside a property.

It is understood officers have been working in and outside the house.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 6.45pm on Wednesday January 22 we were called to a report of a 77-year-old man found injured outside a property in the Braehead area of Cromarty.

“Emergency services attended, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The death is being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing.

“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal in due course.”