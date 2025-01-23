Highlands & Islands Police seal off Black Isle property after death of man The 77-year-old was found injured in Cromarty on Wednesday evening. By Ellie Milne January 23 2025, 6:11 pm January 23 2025, 6:11 pm Share Police seal off Black Isle property after death of man Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/highlands-islands/6678664/police-seal-off-cromarty-house-after-death-of-man/ Copy Link 0 comment Police have been in attendance at a Cromarty property since Wednesday evening. Image: Jasperimage. A man has died after being found injured outside a property in Cromarty. Emergency services were called to the Braehead area of the Black Isle town at about 6.45pm on Wednesday. The man, aged 77, was pronounced dead at the scene. His death is being treated as “unexplained. Police have remained in attendance at Braehead throughout Thursday and have cordoned off an area outside a property. It is understood officers have been working in and outside the house. A police spokesperson said: “Around 6.45pm on Wednesday January 22 we were called to a report of a 77-year-old man found injured outside a property in the Braehead area of Cromarty. “Emergency services attended, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. “The death is being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing. “A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal in due course.”
