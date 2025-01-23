High-rise murder accused told man she had ‘just murdered someone’, witness tells trial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
High-rise murder accused told man she had ‘just murdered someone’, witness tells trial

Elizabeth Sweeney is on trial at the High Court in Aberdeen accused of murdering boyfriend Neil Jolly, 51, by repeatedly striking him on the head and body with a kettle.

By David McPhee
Elizabeth Sweeney, 36, is facing charges that she murdered Neil Jolly, 51, and tried to conceal it. Image: Facebook.
A man who met murder-accused Elizabeth Sweeney in Aberdeen city centre claims she told him she had “just murdered someone” when he quizzed her about blood on her trainers.

Elizabeth Sweeney, also known as Lizzy, is on trial at the High Court in Aberdeen accused of violently assaulting boyfriend Neil Jolly, 51, before repeatedly striking him to the head and body with a kettle between June 22 and 26 2023.

She is also facing a charge of attempting to conceal the murder by washing Mr Jolly’s body in a shower at his flat in Marischal Court and covering it with a duvet cover.

It is additionally alleged Sweeney attempted to destroy evidence by cleaning the kettle.

She denies all the charges against her and has lodged a special defence of self-defence.

Sweeney, 36, claims she woke up in the early hours of June 25 2023 to find Mr Jolly raping her.

Alleged murder victim Neil Jolly. Image: Facebook.

Looked like accused had stepped in ‘puddle’ of blood

On the third day of trial, witness Matthew Green told police in a statement that he spoke to Sweeney after seeing her chatting to a friend in a doorway on Union Street on June 23 2023.

Mr Green – a belligerent witness who repeatedly stated he did not want to be there – said he saw Sweeney with blood “all over” her trainers.

“It looked like she had stepped in a puddle of it,” he said, adding: “I’ve seen blood before, and it was wet.”

He continued: “I asked her where the blood had come from, and she said ‘I have just f****** murdered someone’.

“She was saying it seriously, but she had a little laugh.”

Defence advocate for Sweeney, Ian Duguid KC, pressed Green on how he was so easily able to see the blood on his client’s trainers just by walking past.

“What was your interest in going towards them in the first place?” the lawyer asked, adding: “You claim you have seen the blood from the street?”

“Yes, I did, because of how much there was,” Green replied.

Marischal Court, Aberdeen. The scene of the alleged murder. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

‘At first, I didn’t believe it’

Another witness, Ian Gray, also told police he saw Sweeney crying on King Street outside a phone box after she had called police to report an assault on Neil Jolly three days later.

When he asked her what was wrong, he stated Sweeney said: “I have a conscience. I’m a good person. I didn’t stab him I only punched him.”

Mr Gray added: “I remember [Sweeney] saying that she had killed someone. At first, I didn’t believe it.”

Advocate depute Erin Campbell then showed Mr Gray – who repeatedly made references to his poor memory – a video of police arriving on the scene following Sweeney’s 999 call.

In it, he is seen telling officers on the street that Sweeney had just told him that she had “murdered somebody”.

“What did she say to you?” Ms Campbell quizzed Mr Gray.

“Something about him trying to have sex with her in her sleep,” he replied, adding it was then that she told him she had killed someone.

Elizabeth Sweeney is on trial accused of murder. Image: DC Thomson

‘He deserved it’

Another witness, Matthew Masson, 48, whose girlfriend Beata Baszczuk invited Sweeney to his home in the early hours of June 23 2023 told the court he had heard her say Neil Jolly had “come towards her” and that “he deserved it”.

However, her defence advocate Mr Duguid took issue with Masson’s claim that he had seen blood on Sweeney’s clothes that morning.

“You said there was blood on her t-shirt and blood on her bottoms,” Mr Duguid pressed. “But you can’t really say, can you?”

“Not really, no,” Masson replied.

During her redirect of the witness, the advocate depute Ms Campbell asked Masson: “What did you see on her clothes?”

“Stains,” Masson said.

“What kind of stains,” Ms Campbell pressed.

“Dark stains,” Masson replied.

The trial, before Judge Andrew Miller, will resume on Monday.

