Man arrested as Thurso drug bust uncovers £70,000 cocaine and cash haul

A man has been arrested and charged after cocaine and cash were seized during the search of a property in Thurso.

Police found £70,000 of the class A drug alongside a “five-figure” sum of money after officers executed a search warrant in the town’s Ironside Place.

Martin Gunn, 33, of Thurso, appeared in private at Wick Sheriff Court today in connection with the drug bust.

He faced two charges under the Misuse of Drugs Act and made no plea before being released on bail.

Officers attended at the property on Thursday.

Inspector Daniel Jack said: “We will continue to use every tool at our disposal to prevent the sale and distribution of illegal drugs in our communities.”

Anyone with concerns about drugs and drug misuse in Thurso or the wider area can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.