Storm Eowyn closures: Businesses and attractions forced to shut

Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire businesses and attractions have closed today amid the disruption caused by Storm Eowyn.

The Met Office has issued a series of weather warnings for both today and Saturday as the region is expected to be hit with 80mph winds and snow.

Aberdeen City Council has confirmed all schools will be closed today.

Meanwhile, the conditions have caused major disruption to road, air and ferry travel.

Residents in coastal communities such as Aberdeen, Stonehaven, Peterhead and Fraserburgh, are braced to see the worst of the conditions.

A number of businesses and attractions have had to close down across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire during the storm.

Attractions

Aberdeen Maritime Museum, Aberdeen Art Gallery and Aberdeen Treasure Hub have all closed today due to the weather.

The Winter Gardens in Duthie Park are also closed to visitors.

Pets Corner, in Hazlehead Park, is closed as Storm Eowyn brings strong gusts of wind to the north and north-east.

All Aberdeen City Council libraries have closed, including:

Airyhall Library

Bridge of Don Library

Bucksburn Library

Central Library

Cove Library

Culter Library

Dyce Library

Kincorth Library

Mastrick Library

Old Aberdeen Library

Tillydrone Library

Torry Library

All community learning centres managed by Aberdeen City Council have also closed.

Most Aberdeenshire libraries have also closed their doors today – with the full list being available on their website.

The doors at the Garioch Heritage Centre in Inverurie are also closed in response to the weather conditions.

Businesses

Chefs Shack in Aberdeen is one of the city’s many food trucks – but it won’t be serving customers today.

In a post onFacebook, the owners said: “Unfortunately, due to hi gh winds today, it’s just not safe for us to open at our Dyce location.

“Safety always comes first for our team and our amazing customers.”

Among other beauticians in the city, Simply Bliss Beauty have cancelled all their appointments today.

Finnies the Jeweller on George Street are also closed to customers.

Pets at Home in Aberdeen’s Beach Boulevard Retail Park have closed due to extreme weather and “faulty doors”.

Pet owners have, however, been told the practice will still be able to deal with emergencies.

The doors will be closed, but customers can call 01224 577 930 for access.

In Torry, the Cove Bay Hotel’s restaurant and bar will be unable to serve lunch.

Owners, however, plan for the public bar to open at 3pm and the restaurant at 5pm.

Bark and Ride Aboyne have shut due to debris and fallen trees on their route to work.

In Kintore, Wise Guys Barbers are closed due to the school closures.

And in Banchory, the Buchanan Bistro and The Barn are closed.

In a post to Facebook, the bistro have said they will reopen as usual on Saturday for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The Barn has let customers know they are still planning to go ahead with their Burns Night Ceilidh on Saturday.

Also in Banchory, Stinky Beasties pet supplies are closed today.

Culter Perennials, a nursery and garden centre, will be closed until Saturday.