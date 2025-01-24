Storm Eowyn closures: Businesses and attractions forced to shut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Storm Eowyn closures: Businesses and attractions forced to shut

Businesses across the north-east have closed.

By Ena Saracevic
Aberdeen Art Gallery is closed today amid Storm Eowyn's high winds. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire businesses and attractions have closed today amid the disruption caused by Storm Eowyn.

The Met Office has issued a series of weather warnings for both today and Saturday as the region is expected to be hit with 80mph winds and snow.

Aberdeen City Council has confirmed all schools will be closed today.

Meanwhile, the conditions have caused major disruption to road, air and ferry travel.

People in coastal communities have been asked to stay away from the sea. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Residents in coastal communities such as Aberdeen, Stonehaven, Peterhead and Fraserburgh, are braced to see the worst of the conditions.

A number of businesses and attractions have had to close down across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire during the storm.

Attractions

Aberdeen Maritime Museum, Aberdeen Art Gallery and Aberdeen Treasure Hub have all closed today due to the weather.

The Winter Gardens in Duthie Park are also closed to visitors.

Pets Corner, in Hazlehead Park, is closed as Storm Eowyn brings strong gusts of wind to the north and north-east.

Pedro the alpaca with his mum Betty at Pets' Corner in Hazlehead Park. The attraction could close if budgets are cut by Aberdeen City Council. Image: Aberdeen City Council
Alpacas at Pets Corner. Image: Aberdeen City Council

All Aberdeen City Council libraries have closed, including:

  • Airyhall Library
  • Bridge of Don Library
  • Bucksburn Library
  • Central Library
  • Cove Library
  • Culter Library
  • Dyce Library
  • Kincorth Library
  • Mastrick Library
  • Old Aberdeen Library
  • Tillydrone Library
  • Torry Library

All community learning centres managed by Aberdeen City Council have also closed.

Most Aberdeenshire libraries have also closed their doors today – with the full list being available on their website.

Garioch Heritage Centre is closed today. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

The doors at the Garioch Heritage Centre in Inverurie are also closed in response to the weather conditions.

Businesses

Chefs Shack in Aberdeen is one of the city’s many food trucks – but it won’t be serving customers today.

In a post onFacebook, the owners said: “Unfortunately, due to hi gh winds today, it’s just not safe for us to open at our Dyce location.

“Safety always comes first for our team and our amazing customers.”

Among other beauticians in the city, Simply Bliss Beauty have cancelled all their appointments today.

Finnies the Jeweller on George Street are also closed to customers.

Pets at Home in Aberdeen’s Beach Boulevard Retail Park have closed due to extreme weather and “faulty doors”.

Pet owners have, however, been told the practice will still be able to deal with emergencies.

The doors will be closed, but customers can call 01224 577 930 for access.

In Torry, the Cove Bay Hotel’s restaurant and bar will be unable to serve lunch.

Owners, however, plan for the public bar to open at 3pm and the restaurant at 5pm.

Bark and Ride Aboyne have shut due to debris and fallen trees on their route to work.

The Barn in Banchory. Image: Scott Baxter.

In Kintore, Wise Guys Barbers are closed due to the school closures.

And in Banchory, the Buchanan Bistro and The Barn are closed.

In a post to Facebook, the bistro have said they will reopen as usual on Saturday for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The Barn has let customers know they are still planning to go ahead with their Burns Night Ceilidh on Saturday.

Also in Banchory, Stinky Beasties pet supplies are closed today.

Culter Perennials, a nursery and garden centre, will be closed until Saturday.

